Our hair is full of secrets about the Mean Girls musical movie and we are ready to reveal them

'Mean Girls the Musical': Cast, Plot, Where It Will Stream, and Everything We Know so Far

When a story evolves from a movie into a Broadway musical and then back into a musical movie, you know you have a winner. We're talking about Mean Girls the Musical, which promises to be so fetch. The story of the 2004 comedy Mean Girls, was originally based on a non-fiction self-help book written by Rosalind Wiseman in 2002 called Queen Bees and Wannabees. The book focuses on social cliques in high school and the damage that bullying can inflict on students. It was directed by Mark Waters and written by comedy queen Tina Fey.

The film uses humor to tackle difficult topics like insecurity, betrayal, and revenge, which makes it appealing for youth who may be dealing with these issues in real life. The original stars of the film were Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, two of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time. With such a superstar team both in front of and behind the camera, the film earned $128 million at the global box office. It has developed a cult following with nearly every teenage girl in the mid-2000s quoting, “You go Glen Coco!” or “She doesn’t even go here!”.

The film’s popularity led to the creation of Mean Girls the Musical, which opened on Broadway in 2018. The score is modern and bursting with energy, with both a rock and musical theater sound. The show earned 10 Tony nominations but was forced to shut its doors in 2020, with the rest of Broadway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the musical movie adaptation is set to be produced by Paramount Pictures, which is planning a Paramount+ debut. It is unknown when they will begin filming, it’s not like we have ESPN or something. Here is what we do know so far:

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related:The 13 Most Iconic Prom Looks in Cinema From 'Carrie' to 'Mean Girls'

What Is the Plot of the Mean Girls Musical Movie?

The plot is the same premise as the original movie and the musical, duh! It follows teen Cady Heron, who arrives at an American high school for the first time. Heron was raised in Africa by her scientist parents and is immediately hit in the face with the realities of social cliques and the challenges of fitting in with her peers. Heron befriends outcasts Janis Ian and Damian Hubbard who attempt to explain the social hierarchy.

At the top of the pyramid sit the “Plastics”, three of the most popular and pretty girls in school. This trio is headed by “Queen Bee”, Regina George, who rules the school with an iron fist, even to the extent of controlling what color her friends wear on what day. On Wednesdays, they wear pink! The other two Plastics include rich, but insecure Gretchen Wieners and loveable, but air-headed Karen Smith.

Cady, Janis, and Damian concoct a scheme for Cady to become part of the Plastics when she is invited to sit with them at lunch. But becoming part of the Plastics while maintaining her authentic self proves to be a challenge for Cady. We witness the hilarity that ensues as she tries to juggle being part of the Plastics, her friendship with Damian and Janis, and her romance with the heartthrob Aaron Samuels.

Who Is Starring in the Film?

Angourie Rice has been cast as Cady Heron, previously played by Erika Henningsen on Broadway and Lindsay Lohan in the film. Rice portrays Betty Brant in all three of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man films with Tom Holland. She has also appeared in films and shows such as The Nice Guys, Mare of Easttown, The Beguiled, and the Black Mirror episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." Rice recently has been seen in the high school comedies Senior Year and Honor Society. She'll next be seen in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me alongside Jennifer Garner.

After starring in the role on Broadway, Reneé Rapp will reprise her role as Regina George. The role was originated on Broadway by Taylor Louderman and in the film by Rachel McAdams. Rapp is known for portraying Leighton Murray in the HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls as well as for her music career.

Image via Prime Video

Auli'i Cravalho has been slated to play Janis Ian, who was previously played by Lizzy Caplan in the original film and on Broadway by Barrett Wilbert Weed. Fun fact: Barrett Wilbert Weed originated the role of Veronica Sawyer in the musical Heathers. This show was also based on the film of the same name, another story about a trio of popular girls. So we think it is safe to say that without Heathers there would be no Mean Girls.

Getting back to Auli'i Cravalho, she is best known for voicing the title character in Disney's Moana. She performed "How Far I'll Go," an Oscar-nominated song from the film, with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards. She also starred in the musical TV series Rise and played Ariel in The Little Mermaid Live. Most recently Cravalho starred in the high school comedies Crush and Darby and the Dead. She's next set to star in the Prime Video series The Power which will also star Toni Collette. It will be interesting to see Auli'i playing the edgy Janis Ian who is far from the Disney typecast of her previous roles.

The part of Damian Hubbard will be played by Jaquel Spivey. Damian was portrayed by Daniel Franzese in the original film and on Broadway by Grey Henson. Spivey has recently gained popularity in the theater world because of his performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop.

Other important roles which have yet to be cast include the other two Plastics, Karen Smith and Gretchen Weiners. In addition, we are still waiting to hear about the roles of Aaron Samuels, Ms. Norbury, Mrs. George, Principal Duvall, and Kevin Gnapoor.

Who Is the Team Behind the Movie?

There is no better team to produce the film other than the film’s original writer, Tina Fey, and original producer, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels. Fey also wrote the book for the 2018 Broadway show with music by her partner, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Set to direct this musical adaptation are Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Related:'Bring It On' Is the Best Teen Movie, (Jazz) Hands Down

Where and How to Watch the Original Mean Girls Movie

It’s always interesting to refer back to the original material when watching a remake, sequel, or adaptation, so if you are interested in seeing the original Mean Girls movie, you can find it in multiple places.

How You Can Watch the Mean Girls Musical

If you enjoy seeing live theater you are in luck! Mean Girls, the musical is currently on tour in North America, hitting cities from the West Coast to the East Coast until May 2023.

You can get more info about the tour here.