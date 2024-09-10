The Plastics are returning to the big screen very soon! For the 20th anniversary of the iconic Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics and Paramount Pictures are bringing the teen comedy to theaters nationwide on Mean Girls Day (It’s October 3rd) and October 6. Tickets are now available to purchase on the Fathom Events website to experience life at North Shore High School all over again.

Based on the self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Lohan), a “home-schooled jungle freak” who transfers to North Shore High School from Africa. After befriending outcasts Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese), she infiltrates the plastics where she befriends Regina George (McAdams), Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried). After Regina reunites with her ex-boyfriend and Cady’s crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), she, Janis, and Damian exact revenge to turn Regina’s fellow plastics against her and win Samuels.

Tina Fey also appeared in the movie as math teacher Ms. Norbury in addition to writing the screenplay of the movie. She also reprised her role in the 2024 movie musical based on the Broadway musical, with Spiderman and Every Day star Angourie Rice playing Cady and Broadway star Renee Rapp starring as the queen bee, again. Tim Meadows also reprised his role as the principal from the first movie, and also in the Mean Girls 2 movie that many are still refusing to talk about, because “she doesn’t even go here.” The rerelease of Mean Girls will also feature an exclusive introduction by film legend Leonard Maltin, who will break down the appeal of the “totally fetch” noughties comedy that movie fans grew to love as the two decades went by.

‘Mean Girls’ Continues To Be a Pop Culture Phenomenon

It has been two decades since Mean Girls was released, and to this day, viewers can not help but reference the movie in their everyday conversations. Even now, the movie continues to trend on social media, particularly TikTok, and viewers are still trying to make “fetch” happen. The movie’s box office has amassed over $129 million worldwide, with $86.1 million earned domestically and $49 million internationally. The new Mean Girls that was released earlier this year showed promise, but according to the fans, the original will always reign supreme.

Mean Girls was a hit on streaming services last month, as it crept into the top ten on Paramount+. 2024 has been the year for Girl World, as both movies were released on Blu-ray in April, with a special 4k release and blooper reel. The phenomenon of Mean Girls will always be prevalent in pop culture, as Mean Girls is the classic movie that influenced the upbringing of so many viewers and stayed with them for the rest of their lives.

Mean Girls will be rereleased on Thursday, October 3 at 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm local time; and on Sunday, October 6 at 7:00 pm local time. Grab your tickets at Fathom Events.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+