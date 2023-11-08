The Big Picture The musical reboot of Mean Girls, set to release in 2024, promises to be a treat for fans of the original film that left a huge impact on pop culture.

Audiences who attended the very last-minute early screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour were greeted with another musical surprise when the trailer for the upcoming melodic reboot of the 2000s cult classic Mean Girls was given its theatrical debut. Now, Paramount, the studio behind Mean Girls musical movie, has dropped the trailer for us all to enjoy, and it promises a real treat for fans of the original movie.

A contemporary pop culture landmark of a film, Mean Girls left a huge impact on the scene when it debuted twenty years ago, and Paramount has deemed that now is the right time to put a fresh spin on things. Angourie Rice takes on the role of Cady Heron, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film upon which this is based. Cady, of course, is the fish out of water who joins mainstream school for the first time when her parents return from Africa, where she's been educated for the majority of her life.

A lot of the humor in the film is derived from the cultural clash between Cady and the modern American high school way of life. Once in high school, she meets Regina George (Reneé Rapp), the Queen Bee of the school. Regina, who had recently broken up with All-American stud Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney) took Cady under her wing, finding her naiveté fascinating, in a patronizing sort of way, but when Regina discovers that Cady has a thing for Aaron, the gloves come off, starting a war between the two that would bring the school to its knees while asking important questions like "Who here has been personally victimized by Regina George?" and "Is butter a carb?"

Who Else Appears in 'Mean Girls'?

Apart from Rice, Rapp, and Briney, the cast of Mean Girls: The Musical will feature Bebe Wood as Gretchen, Avantika as Karen, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damien, Jenna Fischer as Cady's mom, Busy Philipps as Regina's mom, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr. Additionally, Tim Meadows and Tina Fey, who originally portrayed Principal Duval and Ms. Norberry in the original film, will be returning to reprise their roles. Fey, who not only starred in the first film but also wrote the screenplay for both the film and the original musical, has penned the script for the movie adaptation.

Mean Girls: The Musical is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Check out the new trailer for the film below: