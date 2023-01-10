Collider can exclusively share the trailer and release date for Mean Spirited, a new horror comedy from Jeff Ryan (Mass Hysteria, Youthmin). The movie follows a wannabe vlogger who decides to reconnect with an old childhood friend who became a celebrity.

The trailer introduces Mean Spirited unique premise. Just as with many horror movies, Mean Spirited follows a group of fans who decide to spend a few days together in an isolated place. However, this time we are not talking about a cabin in the woods but the mansion of famous actor Bryce (Jeff Ryan). Bryce was a friend of Andrew (Will Madden), but after a huge fight, they cut ties completely. The trailer doesn’t spoil what caused a schism between the two friends, but it explains how Andrew is trying to reconnect with Bryce while also feeding his vlogger ambitions.

Using the vlog structure to tell its story, the trailer of Mean Spirited also promises a unique kind of horror movie. Just last year, Deadstream pushed the boundaries of the found footage subgenre and delivered a story infused with internet culture to give us fun and fright. While the Mean Spirited trailer is short, it teases the movie has the same kind of weird energy, which is amazing news for horror fans.

Image via The Horror Collective

Commenting on the movie's release, writer and director Ryan told Collider, “We are excited to entertain and scare our audience, and we hope they’ll smash that like button, leave a comment below and subscribe. Remember, someone’s soul is on the line.” Co-writer and producer Joe Adams also added:

“Falling out with friends is an experience most people know all too well. Mean Spirited shines a light on such heartache with a fun, fresh angle on the cabin-in-the-woods genre. In the age of social media, our movie explores the skewed lines between what’s real and what’s a show for the camera.”

When Is Mean Spirited Being Released?

Mean Spirited stars Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham), Neville Archambault (The Block Island Sound), Daniel Rashid (Beast Beast), Will Martin (Youthmin), Maria DeCotis (Euphonia), and Charlie Pollock (The Good Wife). Mixing traditional and social media style footage, Mean Spirited had its world premiere at Frightfest in 2022 before getting a wide release this year.

Mean Spirited comes to digital and on-demand on February 7. Check out the exclusive trailer and the film’s synopsis below.