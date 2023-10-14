The Big Picture Mean Streets is a raw and stylistically innovative gangster movie that showcases Martin Scorsese at his most primordial form.

The film follows low-level mobsters in New York City, offering a peek behind the curtain of their lives and relationships.

Keitel and De Niro deliver standout performances, with De Niro's portrayal of Johnny Boy being particularly hilarious and captivating.

"Honorable men go with honorable men." In one sentence, Cesare Danova's Giovanni sums up the exact opposite kind of men that we follow in Martin Scorsese's explosive hangout gangster movie, Mean Streets. For his third feature, Scorsese takes his loosest approach to narrative filmmaking yet. With Mean Streets, we aren't witness to the epic rise and fall of powerful criminals like in GoodFellas or The Wolf of Wall Street. Instead, this is a movie where Scorsese forces the audience to run with a group of low-level mobsters, getting a peek behind the curtain as they grab drinks together, catch a movie to kill time, and rest up in a cemetery between errands. All the while, we sit back and experience a master at his most primordial form. Scorsese is too often stereotyped as only making gangster movies, an accusation that couldn't be further from the truth. That being said, when he chooses to, he makes a damn good one.

By the time Mean Streets was about to release in 1973, Marty already had two features and a collection of short films to his name. He graduated as a well-educated film student from NYU and went on to hit the scene with his debut, Who's That Knocking at My Door, in 1967. This picture captured a good deal of what we'd come to learn is important to Scorsese. It's got New York City, a killer soundtrack, Catholic imagery and themes, Italian-American characters, a problematic romance, a cameo from his mother Catherine Scorsese, and of course, Harvey Keitel. What's strange is that he chose to follow Who's That up with Boxcar Bertha, a Roger Corman-produced crime drama set in Arkansas that borders on exploitation territory. It might not have been a job that he personally sought out, but it gave him another chance to hone his talent in directing.

'Mean Streets' is a Scorsese Gangster Movie at Its Rawest

Then came Mean Streets, a project that feels so deeply ingrained in what its director would be stereotyped for that it feels reactionary. This is clearly not a director-for-hire film. If Boxcar Bertha feels like Scorsese taking a job, then Mean Streets is him making a movie like his life depends on it, like it's the last movie he'll ever make. This picture is the vision of an artist who has nothing left to lose. All the chips are down. If this was Scorsese's final bow, we might not have gotten to know folks like Travis Bickle or Henry Hill, but we would have gotten to know the man behind the camera.

Mean Streets isn't without substance, but boy does it have a lot of style. It's almost like Scorsese innovates his approach to making movies every other scene here. You've got frenetic camerawork, long takes that travel through busy businesses, a lightning-fast edit, and killer needle drops. Seriously, when Keith Richards strikes those opening chords on The Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and the camera closes in on Keitel's glazed-eyed mobster, Charlie Cappa, as he hunkers over a low-lit bar, that's when one of two things happen. One would be that you know you're undoubtedly watching a Martin Scorsese movie, but for those that aren't familiar, that's when the feeling of a master's hand at play becomes fully evident. He might have already made Who's That and Boxcar Bertha, but this is where Scorsese officially arrived.

'Mean Streets' Invites You to Hang With the Gangsters

From there, we travel with Cappa as he tries to cover his friends' backs, sparks an initially charming yet ultimately toxic relationship with the girl next door, Teresa Ronchelli (Amy Robinson), grapples with his Catholic faith, and runs a few errands for mob boss uncle, Giovanni. At first, Cappa's misadventures throughout New York City might feel a bit aimless. Once you get a little further down the tracks, you'll realize that Scorsese is just taking you along for the ride. Cappa has his right-hand man, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), Teresa, and a couple of other buddies who come and go from the story as they please, but we effectively become one of the guys too. We're there for both the good times and the bad, to grab drinks with Cappa and Johnny Boy, to talk about what moving to a different part of town might look like, and to break pool cues over some wise guys' heads. If you let Scorsese take you along for the ride, take two hours to hang out with this crew and abandon any ideas of a conventional narrative, Mean Streets becomes a way more fun ride because of it.

Keitel is the perfect lead for a movie like this. He easily slides into the part of a guy who has a level head on his shoulders and gets the job done, but he breaks the rules here and there to do so. He's a bit of a dick, but he's also not just looking out for himself like most other mobsters. Cappa does what he has to so that he can be there for Teresa and strengthen their relationship, pulls his weight Giovanni's business, and helps Johnny Boy... just in general.

Robert De Niro Arrives Like a Hilarious Atom Bomb

Image via Warner Bros.

While Keitel has top billing in Mean Streets, it's De Niro who runs away with the movie as Johnny Boy. Every time he's on-screen, you can't take your eyes off of him. He's a scummy, irresponsible, selfish gambler who seemingly can't help but do everything wrong. He doesn't pay back his debts, he tells off his superiors and doesn't seem to care if he makes friends like Cappa look bad. We've seen De Niro play gangsters, shady creeps, and men of high power, but there's an argument to be made that he's never played a character this funny. If you knew Johnny Boy in real life, you'd hate his guts, but hearing De Niro overexaggerate sentences like "I'm gonna pay 'emmm!", walk into a bar with a blazer and no pants, and rip on people at every corner is just hilarious. In the same way that Scorsese seemed desperate to get everything that he's interested in on-screen, it feels like De Niro pulled out all the stops with this performance. You love him, you hate him, laugh at everything he says, and can't wait for him to leave the room. This is where De Niro officially arrives.

Aesthetically, Mean Streets is just about everything you could want from a '70s gangster movie set in New York. Every bit of the frame is covered in grit and grime, both literally in the sense of the film stock that it was shot on and the nastiness of Manhattan's streets — the city's a wreck! Most of the movie takes place during gorgeously lit nighttime scenes, where the screen is flooded by hazy streetlights and the warm grain on the screen grows thicker. This gives the movie just the right feel, while also making everything look just dirty enough for its setting. In terms of costumes, everyone is dressed to the nines. This era of blazers, ties, pea coats, and jean jackets makes you want to raid your closet and fit right in with this gang of cool cats. These people even make their fedoras look stylish! Bars are illuminated by blood-red lights, drinks shimmer like swimming pools, and all of these wonderfully dressed people look like they need to take a shower. Mean Streets is the perfect looking early '70s gangster experience.

While he's not one to play the same trick twice, it feels like Scorsese calls back to Mean Streets in every movie that he makes for the rest of his career. He throws us into the filth of '70s NYC in Taxi Driver, shows us a life of crime with Goodfellas, treats us to comical scumbags with The King of Comedy, grapples his lead characters' faith in Silence, I could go on — it's Scorsese! And while it might not be his best movie, it is a great one, and feels like the arrival of a truly important artist. If only people knew what they had coming.

Rating: B+