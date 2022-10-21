When talking about women in horror, the subject is often either: Scream Queens and Final Girls – the women who battle against all odds to survive against whatever monster, murderer, or malevolent spirit is attacking them. There are also female characters driven by revenge— these are often women who have suffered at a man's hands and finally decide to get revenge.

But what about the supporting, or rather not-so-supporting, women? The ones who are there to rub salt in the wounds of our leading ladies with their sharp tongues and quippy insults? What about the ones who don’t have a reason to become the villain except to be plain mean?

The following entries contain spoilers.

Juno — 'The Descent' (2005)

One year after the tragic death of her husband and child, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) and six of her friends reunite in the Appalachian Mountains to go cave diving. As they descend into the darkness, though, they quickly realize that they are not only lost but also not alone. Subterranean bat-like creatures are crawling the walls, hunting the women and ready to attack.

The trip aims to cheer Sarah up, and Juno (Natalie Mendoza), her supposed best friend, is the one leading the charge. However, her lies get the group into the mess in the first place when she discards the planned route and the cave map to seek something she considers more exciting. Juno only becomes more and more unlikeable as she seemingly leaves one of the women to die before it is revealed she was sleeping with Sarah’s late husband before his passing.

Alex — ‘Sissy’ (2022)

The success of the film festival circuit, and one of Shudder's latest exclusive releases, Sissy follows Cecilia, or "Sissy" (Aisha Dee)—a social media "influencer" who portrays herself as someone who practices mindfulness and self-love. After a decade apart, she bumps into childhood friend Emma (Hannah Barlow), who invites her to her upcoming bachelorette party. Unfortunately, she neglects to tell Sissy that her childhood enemy Alex (Emily De Margheriti), will also attend.

In flashbacks, we see Alex taunting Sissy repeatedly, and although the two of them appear to have put things behind them now, she soon picks up where she left off. She mocks Sissy’s job and appearance and goes out of her way to exclude her from group activities. When Sissy finally loses it and takes her revenge, we guiltily wonder whether she deserved it.

Laura — 'The Craft' (1996)

The Craft follows the lives of four teenage girls as they come into their power as witches. As their abilities grow stronger, each girl faces issues that cause them to want to use their magic for personal gain. Sarah (Robin Tunney) wants revenge against a guy she liked who spread a rumor about her, Nancy (Fairuza Balk) is sick of living in a trailer with an abusive step-father and wants money to escape, Bonnie (Neve Campbell) is covered in scars from a horrific fire which the kids at school mock, and Rochelle (Rachel True), the only member of the group who is a person of color, is the target of racist bully Laura (Christine Taylor).

Laura is a bratty, rich teenage girl with a substantial mean streak. She openly abuses Rochelle with racially derogative comments, using horrific slurs with seemingly great amusement. She is fickle in that she tries to befriend Sarah before quickly turning on her when she is the target of vicious gossip.

Alexia — 'Raw' (2016)

Julia Ducournau’s infamously squeamish Raw follows lifelong vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) as she begins her first semester at the same veterinary school attended by her older sister Alexia (Ella Rumpf). The bizarre hazing by her new classmates, and the pressure from Alexia, come in the form of being splattered with animal blood and forced to eat raw meat, which awakens a strange hunger in Justine.

It’s later revealed that this hunger is a legacy passed down through the women in their family, but instead of supporting Justine through this transition, Alexia is cold and mocking and embarrasses her in front of her schoolmates. Alexia is a complicated and layered mean girl who is just as important as our lead in this "cannibal" film about family, humanity, and sexuality.

Liz — 'The Hole' (2001)

Thora Birch plays a very unreliable narrator in this noughties psychological thriller. 18 days after being reported missing, Liz (Birch) is recounting how she and three friends—Mike (Desmond Harrington), Geoff (Laurence Fox), and Frankie (Keira Knightley)—were trapped in an abandoned underground shelter by classmate Martin (Daniel Brocklebank). She goes on to explain how the four of them, the best of friends, agreed to go into the shelter to party for the weekend, but Martin never returned to let them out.

As the film plays out, though, and Martin finally tells his side of the story, it is revealed that Liz lied all along and that she was the one who trapped them down there in a bid to make Mike fall in love with her. When they were trapped, she kept food and drink from them, allowed Frankie to die of hunger, allowed Mike to lose his mind and kill Geoff, and suggested a suicide pact with him. The lengths that Liz goes to win Mike's affection are truly disturbing.

Jessica — 'Sorority Row' (2009)

In this remake of the classic horror movie House on Sorority Row, Leah Pipes portrays Jessica, one of the most ruthless and entertaining mean girls in horror history. Jessica, Megan (Audrina Partridge), and her sorority sisters decide to play a prank on Megan's cheating boyfriend, Garrett (Matt O’Leary), by pretending that he killed her by giving her an overdose. Things take a terrible turn, though, when, thinking she is dead and they need to dismember her body to hide it, he stabs her in the chest with a tire iron. On Jessica's lead, they all agree to dump Megan's body—now REALLY dead—and never speak of it again. 8 months later, however, Megan is back for revenge.

Jessica is completely selfish, and even when her "sisters" are picked off one by one, she shows little remorse. She constantly calls all of them names, mocks them for being scared, and even runs Garrett down with her car without any proof that he is actually behind the murders. Even so, she is intelligent, resourceful, and cunning—she definitely has parallels to Mean Girls' Regina Geroge.

McKayla and Sadie — 'Tragedy Girls' (2017)

True crime obsessive duo McKayla Hooper (Alexandra Shipp) and Sadie Cunningham (Brianna Hildebrand) are willing to do anything to get their blog "Tragedy Girls" more followers—including creating their own series of brutal murders to report on. With the help of a local serial killer they lure into attacking them and then kidnap, they plan the perfect rampage of crime that will earn them the notoriety they feel they deserve—no matter the cost.

While Tragedy Girls is a very campy and fun slasher movie, you cannot help but feel particularly sorry for the victims who are truly innocent bystanders. The girls kill them and lie about it so easily that all you can do is shake your head in shock at how they get away with it. They’re at their meanest in the final act, though, where Sadie seemingly has a change of heart to save the sweet and naive Jordan (Jack Quaid), who has been nothing but supportive of her. The hope is short-lived, though, as they hang him before locking hundreds of prom-goers in the school gym and setting it on fire.

Jennifer - 'Jennifer’s Body' (2009)

While Jennifer’s Body was advertised as a highly sexualized horror for teenage boys, it’s become somewhat of a cult classic and a favorite for women everywhere due to its exploration of female friendship. When Jennifer (Megan Fox) is sacrificed to Satan by a local rock band to seek fame and fortune, something goes wrong, and the attempt fails. Instead, Jennifer becomes possessed by a demon who enjoys the taste of the flesh of young men.

Jennifer is outgoing and popular and takes advantage of her insecure bookworm of a best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), even before she is possessed. Needy, however, still tries to help Jennifer. As the film plays out, it’s clear that Jennifer is driven not only by the demon inside her but also by petty teenage jealousy when she kills and eats the boy that Needy likes for no reason.

Nancy — 'The Craft' (1996)

Nancy (Fairuza Balk) is one of the most recognized female villains in horror history, with her signature dark lips and gothic style. When she and her friends form a coven and start practicing witchcraft, she uses it to escape poverty and her abusive stepfather.

Before long, Nancy is so powerful that she begins using dark and unstable magic. She uses her powers to manipulate the boy she likes, pretending it is in aid of revenge for what he did to her friend; however, she takes it too far and ends up killing him. When Sarah (Robin Tunney), the newest member of the coven, urges her to stop this behavior, she turns on her and launches an attack on her and her home.

Gale Weathers – 'Scream' Franchise

While Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) is one of the legacy "good guys" in the Scream franchise, she is also so popular due to her brutal honesty, savage insults, and willingness to do absolutely anything to be the first with the biggest headlines.

Gale started in the first two films as Sidney Prescott’s (Campbell) least favorite person, constantly accusing her of falsifying her claim that Cotton Weary killed her mother and asking insensitive questions about the deaths of those around her. By the third film, her aggression turns toward her ex-boyfriend Dewey (David Arquette) and his latest girlfriend, who happens to be portraying Gale in a film adaptation of their lives. By the franchise's fourth installment, despite being happily married to Dewey and the best of friends with Sidney, she still has someone to pick on—the sweet-as-sugar Deputy-Sheriff Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton), whom she says eloquently, “Your lemon squares taste like a**.”

