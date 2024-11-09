The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with writer-director Jérémy Clapin for his sophomore feature film Meanwhile on Earth.

The movie stars Megan Northam as Elsa, a girl obsessed with the mysterious disappearance of her astronaut brother, who has to make a tough choice when aliens offer her the opportunity to see him again.

During this interview, Clapin discusses the transition from Oscar-nominated animation to live-action, bringing a new perspective and artistic vision to his work, and why he chose this story.

Filmmaker Jérémy Clapin established himself as a director to keep an eye on when his debut feature, the adult animated film I Lost My Body, was nominated for an Academy Award as well as earned numerous other accolades. With that success and experience in the bag, Clapin set his eyes on his next project, Meanwhile on Earth, a sci-fi adventure he would write and direct himself, but this time, he wanted to blend animation with live-action.

Meanwhile on Earth celebrated its World Premiere at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival and has since garnered high praise among critics and audiences. The movie stars Megan Northam (Notre-Dame) as Elsa, a young woman obsessed with the disappearance of her astronaut brother, Franck (Sébastien Pouderoux), three years ago. When she's contacted by an alien transmission, Elsa is given the opportunity to get her brother back, but it will come at a price.

Before the North American theatrical release, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with Clapin about making the leap from animation to live-action. During their conversation, which you can read below, the director discusses what he learned from I Lost My Body, how working in animation helped prepare him for live-action, and how working on Meanwhile on Earth provided him with a new set of skills for future projects. He also talks about the ideas that contributed to the film's screenplay, the tough questions the ending sets audiences up for, including animation in this movie, and much more.

After 'I Lost My Body,' Jérémy Clapin Knew He Wanted to Try Live-Action

"I convinced them doing a live-action would help me to be a better director."

COLLIDER: Your last film did quite well with critics, audiences, and even the awards season. What was it like after finishing that film and doing the circuit and deciding what you wanted to do next?

JÉRÉMY CLAPIN: When I did I Lost My Body, it was a really long journey to do the film, a very long process because it's animation, not only because of that but also because it was difficult to get funding for that one. It was a seven-year journey. So, after this journey, then came COVID just after, and I was thinking of what to do next. “Am I ready to jump to a five or six-year process doing an animation movie for adults?” I like movies, not especially animated movies. I like animated movies, but I'm a big fan of cinema in general, and because I was starting my career in animation, it was really hard to think about jumping to live-action. But after this movie, I had some opportunities.

It was a moment for me to take this opportunity and to jump into the live-action world, so it was really an exploration for me. If, as an artist or director, you’re still exploring things, it will always feed you somehow. So, I convinced them doing a live-action would help me to be a better director in animation, and coming from animation would bring something new in live-action — not my experience, for sure, but maybe some other point of view, and maybe it would bring something new to the table.

I would imagine after having such success with that last film, a lot of people might have been willing to finance another animated movie, and when you said to them you wanted to do a live-action, they were like, “Wait, what?”

CLAPIN: [Laughs] You're right. That's the problem. It's hard to find a good concept in an animation to do what I do with real signification. I was solicited to do other feature film animation but not for adults. It was more kids or a teenage movie, and I really don't want to do that. I like that but I don't want to spend my time on that. In live-action, when you make a movie, it's considered first for adults. In animation, when you make a movie, it first would be considered for kids. So, you don't have to fight that.

So, you're right. When I asked people, “Can I do a feature film but in live-action? I'm very interested.” I started to understand that it would be hard for a producer to be the one who would trust me on that. I decided to write my script from my home and to do it with the same producer because he knows me and he used to do live-action. I understand that it's hard for people to take the risk on the first jump to live-action.

'Meanwhile on Earth' Began With a "Fascination for Space"

What was it about this story that pulled you in? Did you debate on a few different things?

CLAPIN: It came a bit naturally, I would say, because I didn't want to go to live-action just to make something realistic. I want to bring my universe, what I love in cinema, and what I love is talking about things with a little fantastic aspect inside — not a big one but something to shift the reality a bit. I used to do that in animation, but I also wanted to explore this in live-action. So, the story has to contain this part of fantasy, but also something very interior so I could play with what I like, going into characters and bringing his vision for the audience, too.

It also starts with a fascination I have with space, and space is always represented. I will never go to space, but with the cinema, it's possible. So, there is this fascination I had with space through the film’s story. We are stuck on Earth, and we are always fascinated by this territory we cannot reach. I started to think about that, telling a story from the point of view of her, and how to tell about space. I started to think about the relationship between Earth and space. We are in the present, and we always want to go to the past or the future. We are in the world of reality, and we want to go to an imaginary world. It's always a confrontation between worlds we cannot access, and I wanted to tell a story in this in-between world. Then the story of loss came with this female character stuck on Earth, always thinking about someone she lost to the other territory, space, that she cannot reach.

Was it always your intention to come up with an ending that would leave audiences debating?

CLAPIN: My endings are always a bit open. In this story, because I was trying to put the audience into the feeling of being part of two worlds in this blurry area, I needed to add this feeling of, “There are two possible endings facing me. Am I in reality? Am I in a dream?” That’s the feeling I wanted to convey at the end. I have my ending, which I think if you look at the details in the film, you can take this one much more than the other one.

I'm pretty sure I know the ending, but some audiences may say it's something else.

CLAPIN: I also like that there is a moral question in the film, which which makes it hard to follow the character because she's doing not good things, I would say. But people, in the end, wanted her to succeed. But for me, how can you live after doing what she just did? So, it excluded one of the endings and brought the other one more efficiently.

The film asks the question of what would you do in this situation. Would you sacrifice people? It's asking tough questions.

CLAPIN: Yeah. Also, she did that, in fact, but can she live after that? Is there a way to live and to forget what you did? I don't know. I let people go with what they want, and if they see light in that, they take it.

I'm fascinated by the editing process because so much is determined in the editing room. What did you learn from friends and family screenings or when you showed it to your producer that impacted the finished film?

CLAPIN: It was always a question of balance between what we give as information in the film to make the world more concrete, but more and more, we had to trust in the specific magic of the film. We needed to be through Elsa’s perspective. Every time we wanted to give too much information or to distract from her perspective, it didn't help the movie. I had to make a choice about serving the concept and the vision of the film or serving some narrative didactic explanation which I did not want to do for this film. So, that was the main balance we had to make. There were four animation sequences already that were very well scripted and they didn't move. It was really a balance of what to give as information or to retain.

Did you end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

CLAPIN: Not so much. There is maybe one where they’re kids and she's looking at the TV show with a young brother. It gives some connection with the animation sequence, but at the end of the day, it was not helpful. I wanted to be in the action. When Elsa met with the aliens after the bathroom sequence, when she put something in her hair, the film has to be one line because she has a ticking clock, too, and she cannot be distracted by other things from the task.

Preparation Is Key, But Learning on the Go Is Invaluable

What did you learn making this that you didn't know going in or didn't expect that will help you if you make another live-action film?

CLAPIN: I came with a lot of desire to collaborate with actors and the crew. Because I’m coming from animation, I started to work alone on my short film and, little by little, with the team. But in animation, I am a control freak, and I control everything. In live-action, I wanted to meet this kind of chaotic process, which is not chaotic, it's stimulating for me. So, what I learned is that I always came at the beginning of the shooting day very well-prepared, and storyboarded everything. It was not always the shot I framed in the film, but I was in need to be well-prepared to be able to explore other things on set. So, there is a necessity to be well-prepared to be able to take all the things you meet on set or with the actors. There is this kind of security I was in need of, and I guess now, if I go to a next project in live-action, which I want to do, I would maybe not work the same on the storyboard, but more from the set, from the actors.

I've spoken to so many filmmakers, and it's just so interesting how so many storyboard everything and that's what they do, and others find it all on set. There's no right or wrong answer.

CLAPIN: Yeah, but that would make me scared. Not that much. [Laughs] It’s like a kind of security to be precise in your storytelling.

Talk a little bit about the animation in the movie and how you decided the style, the look, and how much animation you ultimately wanted to put in the film.

CLAPIN: I wanted to illustrate this old TV show based on space, and I was thinking that maybe Elsa and her older brother were looking at this TV show. The same way I framed the live-action, I wanted something more that we are walking through, something we cannot access. But I knew from the beginning that I was in need of strong music on this part, to bring something that can elevate the audience from Earth to space. It's very small animation compared to live-action framing, and I wanted the music to make the animation more important than ever with strong music, music that brings our soul into space.

Going in, did you know, “I wanna do 10 minutes of animation, I wanna do 20 minutes…?” How did you figure out how much animation to put in the movie?

CLAPIN: I knew that it was first a live-action movie, so I didn't want to distract too much with animation. But the risk when you put animation in is you ask people to follow you into another universe. I wanted to be very subtle, just seven minutes. There are four parts in animation that tell the past of the spirit of Elsa for the film and how she deals with grief and with her ghost. So, it was really this intention to not distract from the main story but to add something about spirit, about soul, about memory.

You Should Be "A Bit Lost" After 'Meanwhile on Earth'

"I want to provoke, destabilize."

What are you most excited for audiences to see when they finally get to watch the film?

CLAPIN: I want to provoke, destabilize a bit by showing live-action and also animation, but showing also another kind of sci-fi movie. It's more intimate and it brings the audience inside themselves somehow. That's why I always put a lot of mystery into my film, to give a space for the audience to come into my film and to sometimes be a bit lost, sometimes following this path or this path. But always, I think good movies — and I try to do the movie I like — are the movies that can resonate in a different way with people, depending on their own story. So, it's something personal I did and I hope it will talk in a personal way to people.

Meanwhile on Earth is now playing in select theaters.

8 10 Meanwhile on Earth A 23 year-old girl is contacted by an unknown life form claiming to be able to bring her older brother safely back to Earth, who disappeared during a space mission. Director Jérémy Clapin Cast Megan Northam , Sébastien Pouderoux , Dimitri Doré , Catherine Salée , Sam Louwyck Runtime 89 Minutes Writers Jérémy Clapin Distributor(s) Metrograph Pictures

