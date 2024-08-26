The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling ride with the new sci-fi film Meanwhile on Earth hitting theaters November 8.

Watch as Elsa uncovers dark secrets behind her brother's mysterious return in this gripping tale.

Prepare for an indie release that promises psychological depth and sci-fi intrigue from Metrograph Pictures.

Metrograph Pictures has unveiled a new teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Meanwhile on Earth, directed by Jérémy Clapin and starring Megan Northam in her debut feature role, which Collider is thrilled to exclusively show off to our readers. Along with this exciting reveal, the studio has confirmed that the film will hit theaters on November 8. The film has already generated considerable buzz, earning an impressive 88% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes to date.

Meanwhile on Earth tells the gripping story of Elsa, portrayed by Northam, who is grappling with the mysterious disappearance of her brother Franck, an astronaut who vanished during his first mission. One night, while stargazing, Elsa is stunned when she suddenly receives a signal from Franck. However, what initially seems like a joyous reunion soon takes a dark turn as Elsa uncovers the sinister forces behind her brother’s return. This discovery forces her to confront her deepest fears and question how far she is willing to go to save the brother she thought was lost forever.

Written and directed by Clapin, Meanwhile on Earth marks an ambitious effort from the filmmaker. Clapin has worked closely with producer Marc Du Pontavice to bring this haunting narrative to life. The film's intriguing premise, combined with its psychological and sci-fi elements, has already made it one of the most anticipated indie releases of the year.

Is 'Meanwhile on Earth' Worth Watching?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Collider's Chase Hutchison certainly seemed to think so, labeling the film as "mesmerizing" and hailing the nuanced performances of the cast, particularly Northam. He wrote:

"Nothing is cloying or reductive about how it grapples with her pain. Much of this comes from just how nuanced a performer Northam is, with the way doubt can break through the strong face her character has attempted to put forth carrying just as much weight as a closing confession in a car where her hurt comes tumbling out. That we go on two final journeys, each side by side, and get a glimpse of the simple beauty of the world a couple more times only makes the fact that it can all slip away in the blink of an eye that much more resonant when it counts. Though we get one more look out in the vast reaches of space and all that it holds beckoning us on, meanwhile on Earth we can be glad that those like Clapin are creating cinema like this."

Meanwhile on Earth will release in theaters in the U.S. on November 8. Check out the teaser above.