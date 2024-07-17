The Big Picture Meanwhile On Earth is Jérémy Clapin's live-action debut, a movie with mysterious, haunting elements.

Director Clapin's work revolves around questioning humanity, memory, and reality amid unusual circumstances.

Clapin aims to make the audience uncomfortable with Meanwhile On Earth, blending elements of sinister thrillers and body horror.

Whenever a filmmaker lands a breakout title, fans can't help but look forward to whatever their follow-up will be. For French director Jérémy Clapin this title is Meanwhile On Earth. Clapin rose to prominence after his animated movie I Lost My Body was nominated for an Oscar in 2020. Now, the director is making his live-action feature film debut with this thriller that premieres in theaters on September 13.

The trailer for Meanwhile On Earth is shrouded in mystery. The story centers around a woman named Elsa (Megan Northam), the sister of an astronaut who disappeared under suspicious circumstances. While Elsa and her family become divided between grieving Franck (Sébastien Pouderoux) or hold on to the hope that maybe he'll return, an entirely unexpected event occurs: Elsa is suddenly able to communicate with Franck through a seed that she places inside her ear.

The situation only gets more complicated once Franck starts giving hints of his whereabouts to his sister. From the looks of it, dark forces are preventing him from returning, and it doesn't seem like there's anything anyone can do about it. Whether those forces are supernatural or extraterrestrial, we'll have to check out the movie to fully discover, but it sure looks like a haunting and intriguing ride.

'Meanwhile On Earth' Has Similarities With Jérémy Clapin's Previous Works

Meanwhile On Earth is completely on brand for Clapin, whose body of work frequently deals with unusual themes that question what exactly makes us human. In his previous animated short film Skhizein, a man gets hit by a meteor and suddenly starts having a sort of out-of-body experience. In Palmipédarium, Clapin made a dialogue-free story in which a little boy confronts his own notions of reality. In the new feature film, chances are that memory, legacy and presence are parts of the conversation about what exactly we are in the universe.

In an official blog post, Clapin stated that one of his goals when making a movie is "to make the audience feel somewhat uncomfortable." This also seems to be the case with Meanwhile On Earth, that from the looks of it draws elements from sinister thrillers with a tinge of body horror. But we'll have to wait a couple of months to discover exactly how far the French director was willing to go in order to provide a unique experience in theaters.

Meanwhile On Earth premieres in theaters on September 13. You can watch the trailer above.