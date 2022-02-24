How far would you go to avenge your loved ones?

Vertical Entertainment has released a new trailer for Measure of Revenge, an upcoming thriller about a mother who’s willing to do anything to uncover the truth about her son’s death. The film follows a woman (Melissa Leo) who goes from a peaceful suburban mother to a vengeful killer after her son dies under suspicious circumstances.

The trailer introduces us to Lillian Cooper (Leo), a famous theater actress who’s thrilled to receive her son Curtis (Jake Weary) back into her loving home. Curtis is returning after a long period of rehab, where the young man fought again the heavy drug addiction he developed while working as the singer of a rock band. Now, Curtis is ready to get his life back on track with the support of his mother and his soon-to-be pregnant wife. But unfortunately, by a twist of fate, Lillian finds Curtis dead on the floor after an overdose.

Refusing to believe her son would go back to using drugs, Lillian decides to investigate the matter herself and find the truth about Curtis’ suspicious death. Lillian enlists Curtis' former drug dealer, Taz (Bella Thorne), to help her track down the men who might have sold drugs to her son. And consumed by her rage, Lillian looks like she’s ready to do anything to make sure these men pay for their crimes. While Lillian followed the law her entire life, now she’s ready to torture and kill everyone involved with drug trafficking, putting herself in danger in order to uncover the secrets behind Curtis’s supposed overdose.

Measure of Revenge serves as the directorial debut for Peyfa. The film is produced by Timur Bekbosunov, Peter Wong, Jen Gatien, Emma Lee, Jay Cannold, Johnny Chang, and Bronwyn Cornelius. Measure of Revenge cast also includes Jasmine Carmichael, Roma Maffia, Adrian Martinez, Benedict Samuel, Michael Potts, and Jason A. Rodriguez.

Measure of Revenge premieres on March 18 on theaters, digital, and VOD. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Measure of Revenge:

Broadway actress Lillian Cooper (Academy Award®-winner Melissa Leo) is making her final on-stage appearance when her famous son, Curtis (Jake Weary), is found dead. When his death is ruled as an accidental overdose, a suspicious Lillian decides to take matters into her own hands. On a quest for answers, she strikes up an unlikely alliance with her son's drug dealer, Taz (Bella Thorne), setting in motion a bloody warpath to uncover the truth and punish those who killed her son.

