The singer was perhaps best known for his iconic album 'Bat Out of Hell'.

Rock legend actor Meat Loaf has passed away at the age iof 74. The musician was best known for his best-selling Bat Out of Hell album, as well as his role as the saxophone playing, motorcycle riding Eddie in the cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away last night surrounded by close family members, including his wife and children, according to a statement released by his agent, Michael Greene. In a statement to the public, Meat Loaf's family said, “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf was known for his over the top and often melodramatic music styling, which came as a result of his longtime partnership with Jim Steinman, who wrote and produced much of his best known work, including the legendary Bat Out of Hell, one of the best-selling albums ever, having sold 43 million copies worldwide. Its U.S. singles “Two of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” were certified platinum in 2018, having become iconic in their own right. Bat Out of Hell was also wildly successful in the UK, spending over ten years on their charts.

Meat Loaf also had a selective, but glimmering, film career. He stole the spotlight in the 1975 cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, charming Frank-N-Furter's loyal devotee, Columbia (Nell Campbell) and singing the rock-sax heavy song "Hot Patootie — Bless My Soul". Meat Loaf also starred in such films as Fight Club, Roadie, Motorama, Crazy in Alabama, Stage Fright, Spice World, Leap of Faith, and Americathon. In the last year, he was set to help executive produce a relationship-based reality series called I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), named after one of his most famous songs.

For however you remember him, Meat Loaf was certainly a star of outstanding proportions. He helped audiences to embrace the over-the-top, and indulge in their most melodramatic urges. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

