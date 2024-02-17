The Big Picture Get ready for Mechagodzilla's Funko Pop, inspired by the iconic monster's first appearance in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

Mechagodzilla has a rich history in the Godzilla series, appearing in multiple films across franchises.

Mechagodzilla's Funko Pop is available for pre-order now.

Monster fans are currently in the middle of Godzilla-mania with the release of Godzilla Minus One and the Apple TV+ MonsterVerse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The classic Titan will next appear in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which just debuted its latest trailer this past week. With the highly anticipated sequel comes a whole new line of toys and collectibles. This has included a Funko Pop wave featuring Godzilla and Kong, but now the popular collectible company’s latest figure, Mechagodzilla, harkens back to the original Toho series.

This new Mechagodzilla is based on the sinister monster’s first appearance in 1974’sGodzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. This robotic version of the fan-favorite Titan has this sleek silver rustic design and glowing orange eyes that make it perfect for the Funko treatment. The figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive and will be $14.99. While Funko made a Mechagodzilla for their appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong, for die-hard Kaiju historians, it’s nice to see the company continue to honor Godzilla’s rich atomic legacy.

After Mechagodzilla’s roaring debut in Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, the Titan would appear six more times in the main Japanese series. While the monster has a very convoluted alien origin, par for the course for the most ridiculously fun Godzilla films, Mechagodzilla stands toe-to-toe with other famous enemies like King Kong, Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah.

Mechagodzilla’s On Screen Legacy

It would take over four decades for this mechanized menace to appear in the American MonsterVerse, taking on both Godzilla and Kong in an epic battle to the death in Godzilla vs. Kong. In this version, the Titan was built using the remains of Ghidorah from King of the Monsters and framed Godzilla with various acts of mass destruction. Mechagodzilla was destroyed by the end of that epic crossover, but monster fans know well by now, like superhero deaths, it's hard to keep down these iconic beasts for too long. The New Empire will focus on Godzilla and Kong teaming up to take on the Skar King. However, the freshly released trailer has hints that there's at least one other Godzilla running around. That may mean Mechagodzilla’s revenge could be near. That being said, there’s no confirmation that Mechagodzilla will be returning.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crashes into theaters on March 29, 2024. Until then, you can pre-order Mechagodzilla’s classic Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth’s website. The villainous figure will be released in April. While Godzilla may be celebrating his 70th anniversary, Mechagodzilla’s right behind him ringing in 50 years of mayhem.

Check out the Funko pop below