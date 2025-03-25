Godzilla has been running rampant across pop culture the last few years with his incredibly successful films that included Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The latter of which became the highest-grossing Godzilla film in the franchise. Because of this titan’s blazing success of late, a ton of new merchandise has been produced for our favorite King of the Monsters. This has included apparel collections, Funko Pops, comic book crossovers and action figures. Now the Godzilla Store is stomping through fans’ living rooms again with a new figure for one of Godzilla's greatest enemies.

This latest Kaiju ENVISIONS figure is of the dreaded Mechagodzilla. Based on the villain’s first appearance in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, the PVC figure comes with a ton of fiery bells and whistles. This includes articulated wrists and light-up eyes. There have been more than a few figures celebrating this metal movie monster over the years. Funko recently released a Pop for the character as an example. However, few designs made the scary choice of having half of Godzilla’s scaly skin on the beast. Mechagodzilla was posing as the true Godzilla in the film before his disguise was exposed, showcasing his robotic inner workings. This hybrid of the two makes it one of the more unique Godzilla figures a fan could get.

“The King of the Monsters” Isn't Just a Nickname