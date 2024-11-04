Several Jason Statham movies made their way to new streaming services at the start of November, but one that you may not be familiar with has risen to the top of the charts quicker than others. Statham stars in Mechanic: Resurrection, the sequel to The Mechanic, which premiered on Netflix last month and was an immediate hit. Mechanic: Resurrection dropped exclusively on Freevee at the start of this month and is currently sitting in the #9 spot on the platform. The film follows Arthur Bishop (Statham) on a mission to complete impossible assassinations and make them look like an accident to free the love of his life who has been kidnapped by his most dangerous foe yet. The film also stars Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones and sits at a 31% score from critics and a 40% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mechanic: Resurrection was written by Tony Mosher and Philip Shelby and is based on the characters created by Lewis John Carlino with Dennis Gansel directing. Mosher is also known for his work on Security, the 2017 action thriller starring Antonio Banderas and Ben Kingsley, and Shelby is famous for writing Survivor, the 2015 crime thriller led by Pierce Brosnan and Milla Jovovich. Gansel most recently directed 11 episodes of Das Boot, the war series starring Tom Wlashiha and Franz Dinda that airs new episodes on Sky, and he’s also famous for directing other German films such as The Wave, Before the Fall, and We Are the Night. Gansel has also been tapped to direct Luke Evans in Fatherland, a political thriller following a detective who teams up with an American journalist to expose a conspiracy.

Does Jason Statham Have Any Upcoming Movies?

Statham has been tapped to star in Levon’s Trade, an upcoming action thriller that also stars David Harbour and will see him reunite with David Ayer, who he previously worked with on The Beekeeper. The film is due in theaters on March 28, 2025. Statham will also reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X: Part 2 and will topline Mutiny, another action thriller, with Annabelle Wallis and James Wong. He also has a project in the works with Baltasar Kormákur, who is famous for directing Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington in 2 Guns.

Mechanic: Resurrection stars Jason Statham and Jessica Alba and was written by Tony Mosher and Philip Shelby and directed by Dennis Gansel. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Mechanic: Resurrection on Freevee through Prime Video.

Mechanic: Resurrection

WATCH ON FREEVEE