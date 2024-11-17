Jason Statham is one of the biggest action stars on the planet, and he’s got hits on nearly every streaming service. One of his biggest wins of late has been Mechanic: Resurrection, the sequel to the 2011 film that began streaming on Netflix last month and immediately jumped to the top of the charts. Mechanic: Resurrection has been streaming on Freevee for months and has been in the top 10 for more than 100 days, but that may be about to change soon. Mechanic: Resurrection is trending downwards and in danger of exiting the Freevee top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot. Jessica Alba, Michelle Yeoh, and Tommy Lee Jones also star in the film, which earned a 31% score from critics and a 40% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Lewis John Carlino received a writing credit on Mechanic: Resurrection for his work on the first Mechanic film, with Philip Shelby and Thomas Mosher working together to write the script and Dennis Gansel directing. Shelby only has one other writing credit in his career, which came in 2015 on Survivor, the action thriller starring Pierce Brosnan and Milla Jovovich. Like Shelby, Mosher also only has one other writing credit, which came on Security, the 2017 action thriller starring Antonio Banderas. As for Gansel, he’s directing nine movies in his career, getting his start on Girls on Top, the R-rated comedy starring Diana Amft and Karoline Hefurth. Four years before working on Mechanic: Resurrection, he also directed The Fourth State, another action thriller following a journalist who gets caught up in a terrorist plot in Moscow.

What Does Jason Statham Have Coming Up?

Jason Statham will be seen in just a few months in Levon’s Trade, an upcoming action thriller from David Ayer that also stars David Harbour and Michael Peña. He is also confirmed to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X: Part 2, which will be the last installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Statham will also return to his role of Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, the sequel that recently got a juicy update confirming that filming is set to begin soon. He’ll also star alongside Annabelle Wallis and Lee Charles in Mutiny.

Mechanic: Resurrection stars Jason Statham and Jessica Alba and was directed by Dennis Gansel.

