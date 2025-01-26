Max continues to be the place for Jason Statham fans to get their fix. The platform is already the home of Meg 2: The Trench, Homefront and Death Race, and, come February 1, they’ll be unearthing yet another Statham classic: Mechanic: Resurrection. What do you get when you mix a hunky Englishman, a badass female action hero, and two Academy Award winners? Well, in this very specific case, you end up with a high-octane thriller helmed by Dennis Gansel. With a 31% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie might fall behind Statham’s higher scoring works like Spy, Furious 7 and The Bank Job, but it should still be in any Statham-lover’s queue when it works its way onto HBO’s streamer next month.

From remake to sequel, Mechanic: Resurrection’s arrival was unearthed five years after The Mechanic smashed onto screens, serving as a remake of the Charles Bronson-led 1972 film of the same name. In the follow-up, audiences catch up with Statham’s Arthur Bishop who previously faked his own death at the tail end of the first movie. He’s now living a mostly peaceful and very sun-filled life in Rio de Janeiro when his world is flipped back upside down when a villainous thug named Riah Crane (Sam Hazeldine) essentially uses children as pawns — threatening to kill them if Arthur doesn’t help him assassinate several targets. Along the way, our hero meets and falls in love with Jessica Alba’s (Dark Angel) Gina Thornton, with Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Tommy Lee Jones (No Country for Old Men) appearing in supporting roles.

The Mechanic Sequel’s Surprising Turnaround