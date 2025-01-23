When it comes to action movies, Jason Statham rarely misses and, even if critics don't like something, his fans generally still come out in their droves, and that is the case once again with one of his lesser-appreciated movies. Despite its low 31% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Statham’s 2016 film Mechanic: Resurrection is enjoying a surprising resurgence on Tubi, as the sequel currently holds the #4 spot on the platform’s Top 10 chart, at the time of writing, according to FlixPatrol.

The sequel to 2011’s The Mechanic, Mechanic: Resurrection picks up with Statham's Arthur Bishop after he’s faked his own death and left the dangerous world of assassination behind. But as always, trouble finds him. When an arms dealer threatens to kill Gina Thornton (Jessica Alba), Bishop’s love interest, he’s forced back into action. Cue epic fight sequences, daring stunts, and Statham doing what he does best — smashing bad guys in the face for our entertainment, bless his heart.

The film also features a surprisingly star-studded cast after the first film in the series boasted stars like Donald Sutherland and Ben Foster. This time around, Statham and Alba are also joined by Oscar winners Tommy Lee Jones and Michelle Yeoh. See what The Stath brings in? The man is money. And despite the critical mauling, the movie raked in over $125 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, significantly outshining its predecessor, which grossed $76 million on the same budget.

What Is Next for Jason Statham?

Next up for Statham is A Working Man, which will open on March 24, 2025. Directed by David Ayer and written by Sylvester Stallone, the movie showcases Statham as Levon Cade, a retired black ops agent who has taken to a quiet life with his daughter, when he's inevitably forced to smash his way back into the action world after a loved one goes missing. The film also features David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng.

Meanwhile, the English actor is also currently shooting Mutiny for director Jean-Francois Richet at the moment, alongside Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. Production got underway on that one in September. Statham is also set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the final installment of the Fast and Furious saga, which is currently in pre-production and expected for release at some point in 2026, family willing.

Mechanic: Resurrection is currently streaming on Tubi. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham.

