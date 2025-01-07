Here’s the thing – in the world of action, Jason Statham can do no wrong. That’s why – despite having an abysmally low 31% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the actor’s 2016 film, Mechanic: Resurrection, is celebrating a viewership resurgence on Tubi. Right now, the film is clocking in on the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the seventh spot, currently wedged between the sixth-place choice of Bad Boys and the eighth-place spot held by The System. With the new year freshly underway, there’s plenty of time left for Statham to knock out the competition – just like his character KOs all of his enemies in the film.

Continuing the story first told in the 2011 feature, The Mechanic, Statham’s action-packed sequel picks up following the events that ended in his character, a trained assassin known as Arthur Bishop, faking his own death. No longer embroiled in the dirty business of hired kills, Arthur is living life at his own pace when audiences catch up with him at the beginning of Mechanic: Resurrection. But, after his cover is blown, Arthur finds himself pulled back into the game, forced to return when an arms dealer threatens to take the life of his latest love interest, Jessica Alba’s (Sin City) Gina Thornton.

How ‘Mechanic: Resurrection’ Stacks Up To Statham’s Competition

The first movie in the series may have had names like Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games franchise) and Ben Foster (Finestkind) attached, but the follow-up brought in even bigger guns (so to speak) with Statham and Alba joined by the likes of Academy Award winners Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Along with the supporting cast, the sequel also welcomed a shuffle of directors, with Dennis Gansel stepping in for The Mechanic’s Simon West.

Remember when we said a Statham-led action movie could do no wrong? Well, in the case of Mechanic: Resurrection – despite being largely panned by critics – it raked in hand over fist financially. The first movie in the two-film series earned just over $76 million at the box office on a $40 million budget, while the second earned well over $125 million with the same budget. Although this number falls far below the actor’s top ten biggest hauls, and way below his number-one earner – Furious 7’s $1.52 billion – it’s still incredibly impressive that it outshined the first film by nearly $50 million.

Get your head in the action game and join a slew of other streamers who are heading to Tubi to watch Statham take on more baddies in Mechanic: Resurrection.