MechWarrior returns to PlayStation after being absent for more than 20 years. As Sony and Piranha Games have made it official that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be released on the PlayStation, alongside the game's DLC, Heroes of the Inner Sphere. The game will launch on both generations of consoles and will be available this September. Piranha Games said the game will also use some next-gen features.
We haven't seen the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries in action on PlayStation 5 yet, but the developers have confirmed that the game supports adaptive triggers and advanced haptics. The game will also support cross-play and DLC sharing on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, players can enjoy more with a year's worth of quality of life improvements and bug fixes, as the game launches in the best possible state.
The last MechWarrior game on the PlayStation was MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, which was released back in 1995 for the original PlayStation. The announcement regarding the return of the game was made by Daeron Katz, Senior Community Manager for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, on the PlayStation's official blog. Daeron said in the post:
PlayStation fans haven’t had a proper MechWarrior experience since the time-tested classic, MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, released for the original PlayStation in 1995. All that changes today. I feel honored to be able to formally announce that both MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC will be heading to PS4 and PS5 on September 23.
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries takes place in 3015, a time where humans have already colonized thousands of systems, as you play as Commander Mason and take assignments from everywhere in the universe. The game has both single-player, multiplayer, as well as campaign co-op.
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is already available on Xbox and PC, while the game will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 23.
