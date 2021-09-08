MechWarrior returns to PlayStation after being absent for more than 20 years. As Sony and Piranha Games have made it official that MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be released on the PlayStation, alongside the game's DLC, Heroes of the Inner Sphere​​​. The game will launch on both generations of consoles and will be available this September. Piranha Games said the game will also use some next-gen features.

We haven't seen the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries in action on PlayStation 5 yet, but the developers have confirmed that the game supports adaptive triggers and advanced haptics. The game will also support cross-play and DLC sharing on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, players can enjoy more with a year's worth of quality of life improvements and bug fixes, as the game launches in the best possible state.

The last MechWarrior game on the PlayStation was MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, which was released back in 1995 for the original PlayStation.​​​​ The announcement regarding the return of the game was made by Daeron Katz, Senior Community Manager for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, on the PlayStation's official blog. Daeron said in the post:

​​PlayStation fans haven’t had a proper MechWarrior experience since the time-tested classic, MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, released for the original PlayStation in 1995. All that changes today. I feel honored to be able to formally announce that both MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC will be heading to PS4 and PS5 on September 23.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries takes place in 3015, a time where humans have already colonized thousands of systems, as you play as Commander Mason and take assignments from everywhere in the universe. The game has both single-player, multiplayer, as well as campaign co-op.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is already available on Xbox and PC, while the game will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 23.

