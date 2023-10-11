The Big Picture Mecole Hayes received a zing from Zingbot on Big Brother 25, calling her game boring and under the radar.

Mecole reacted to the zing by finding it iconic and legendary, embracing her status as the first pre-juror to have a zing after eviction.

Mecole acknowledged the power of working with Cirie Fields, whom she admired and wanted to stay on good terms with to avoid being targeted.

Mecole Hayes played a low-key game on Big Brother 25. She started out aligned with Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon who formed the Bye Bye Bitches alliance and the Brown Sugar Babes. In recent weeks, she formed a final two alliance with Felicia after they were almost blindsided by Cirie's plan to evict Felicia and keep Izzy Gleicher. Unfortunately, her game ended on Cameron Hardin's Head of Household. The live feeds revealed Zingbot had something to say about her quiet game and Mecole gave her reaction.

Zingbot Calls Mecole Hayes Boring on Big Brother 25

The feeds were down during Zingbot's appearance. But Cory Wurtenberger revealed the robot's zings when they returned. "Mecole, watching you play Big Brother had a major impact on my life. I've gone from me-bored to a six-week Me-coma. Oh wait, Mecole was so under the radar I didn’t realize she got evicted,” Zingbot said in the episode. Black Bi Reality podcast told her Cory's version of the zing and she gave her reaction.

"Shade!" Mecole said. "You shady, shady Zingbot! It's giving iconic. The zing was too good not to use, so listen I'm not mad. It's giving legendary, 65 days the first pre-juror to sit in the house 65 days. And the first person in Big Brother history to have a zing after she's left. I mean listen."

Mecole wasn't the only one to get a good zing about her game. The robot didn't hold back for Cirie. "The past few weeks have been hard on you," Zingbot said. "A lot of your good friends left the game leaving you alone. But that's OK. Now you can finally do what you do best. Lost while on an island," he told the Survivor alum. "Oh, Zingbot coming for necks ok!" Mecole said in reaction to Cirie's zing. "Zingbot didn't come for my neck. He stepped on top of my head, OK?" She said she'll be back on Big Brother Twitter and will have some words for him.

Julie Chen Moonves told Mecole that Jared Fields was Cirie's son after her eviction and she was shocked. The podcast asked if she would've targeted Izzy or worked with her if she knew that Izzy knew their secret. "I definitely would've found a way to try to work with her on that, right?" she answered. "Like the Fields family are a force to be reckoned with. Very early on in that game, I knew that Cirie was the one I wanted to be close to and work closely with because listen she's a force and I definitely don't want her coming after me. So let me make sure I'm on her good side at all times." She noted that she also liked working with Jared.

The Tuesday, October 10 episode showed Bowie Jane being Head of Household and houseguests playing in the veto competition. Bowie already nominated Felicia and Cirie because of their fallout with her weeks ago. They blindsided her with the vote to evict Red Utley. Bowie Jane realized her alliance with them was fake. Jag won the veto and used it to save Felicia. Bowie replaced her with Cameron.