Medical dramas have become a television staple, with networks premiering new ones just about every season. While the plots from episode to episode generally focus on saving lives and solving complex medical cases, some episodes take the drama to the next level, putting characters through seemingly every possible scenario, no matter how implausible.

Some of the most ridiculous episodes of medical shows have nonstop action and drama, whether it's major life events like weddings or births being interrupted or hospital-wide events putting everyone at risk, from disease outbreaks to acts of violence or even doctors struggling with mental health and addiction. Although these episodes push the limits of believability, they're entertaining to watch and are sometimes among the series' most memorable episodes.

10 'Black Box' (2014) — "The Fear" (Season 1, Episode 12)

In Black Box, Dr. Catherine Black is a brilliant neurologist hiding her bipolar disorder from her colleagues. In “The Fear,” the second-to-last episode of the season, her medication stopped being effective, and she began hallucinating and acting more erratic, ultimately leading to her being fired and seeking treatment.

As the first and only season of Black Box came to a close, Catherine was struggling, and “The Fear” was the intense culmination of the season. The extent of her condition became clear, and she suffered serious repercussions as a result.

9 'The Good Doctor' (2017-) — "Sons" (Season 5, Episode 18)

After multiple failed attempts at getting married, Shaun and Lea finally did it in "Sons," thanks to Glassman and Jordan planning a surprise wedding at the hospital. Meanwhile, Villanueva had been staying with Lim while she tried to get away from her abusive ex-boyfriend, Owen. Disguised as a delivery person, Owen entered the hospital and stabbed both Villanueva and Lim.

Major life events like weddings rarely go smoothly in dramas, and this is no exception. Although the ceremony itself went off without a hitch, Shaun and Lea’s day was marred by a violent attack on their colleagues, ending the season on a cliffhanger where Villanueva and Lim’s lives are at risk.

8 'Scrubs' (2001-2010) — "My Lunch" (Season 5, Episode 20)

J.D. and Dr. Cox crossed paths out in public, then ran into a former suicidal patient, Jill, played by Nicole Sullivan. A few days later, Jill died from an apparent drug overdose, and three patients waiting for transplants, including one of Cox’s friends, received organs from her. As it turns out, Jill’s actual cause of death was rabies, meaning the organ recipients were infected, as well, and all ultimately died.

It’s an unlikely twist, and yet “My Lunch” is one of Scrubs’ best episodes, showing it was more than a comedy. The episode is harrowing, emotional, and effective in a way only Scrubs could pull off. The reveal that all three patients had been infected and would likely die is heartbreaking, and it makes the events leading up to it even more devastating.

7 'ER' (1994-2009) — "Twenty-One Guns" (Season 12, Episode 22)

In ER's Season 12 finale, two prisoners were brought to the hospital for treatment after being injured in a fight. With the help of an EMT in training who turned out to be the girlfriend of one of the prisoners, they planned to escape, resulting in a shootout in the hospital and multiple injuries to hospital staff.

Hospital-wide catastrophes are par for the course in medical dramas now, but ER helped start the trend. “Twenty-One Guns” features twists and turns and puts multiple characters in danger, including Luka and pregnant girlfriend Abby, who had spent their morning preparing for the arrival of the child and discussing marriage.

6 'The Resident' (2018-2023) — "00:42:30" (Season 2, Episode 1)

In the Season 2 premiere of The Resident, Chastain Memorial Hospital loses power, seemingly caused by a storm but ultimately revealed to be the work of a hacker. The doctors are forced to work without the help of technology, and their struggles include a teenager with a gunshot wound and heart surgery already in progress on a premature baby.

Blackouts are a common occurrence in medical dramas, as they’re a great opportunity for tension and high stakes, and this episode is no exception. It’s fast-paced with plenty of emotional moments and is among the series' highest-rated episodes.

5 'House' (2004-2012) — "Both Sides Now" (Season 5, Episode 24)

Throughout House, the titular cantankerous doctor’s addiction to Vicodin is a major plot point. But in the Season 5 finale, “Both Sides Now,” he finally detoxed with the help of colleague and love interest Cuddy, and the two spent the night together — or so he thought. When Cuddy’s interactions with him the next day don’t make sense, he realizes none of it happened, that it was all a hallucination brought on by a night of abusing pills. The episode ends with House checking himself into a psychiatric hospital.

There’s nothing like an episode that plays with reality and ends up being mostly a hallucination—but at least in House’s case, it tracks. While initially seeming to deliver on a romance between House and Cuddy, it instead shows the extent of House’s addiction.

4 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-) — "As We Know It" (Season 2, Episode 17)

Grey's Anatomy Season 2 episode “As We Know It” is the second of a two-part episode featuring a man who fired a homemade bazooka and ended up with an unexploded piece inside of him and to keep it from detonating, Meredith must keep her hands inside of him. Meanwhile, Dr. Bailey goes into labor while her husband is in surgery in the operating room next door to the bomb, and she refuses to push or be examined.

The Grey’s Anatomy doctors have dealt with almost everything, from natural disasters to plane crashes. But “As We Know It” is one of Grey’s earliest brushes with disaster, and it’s among the series’ most over-the-top and tense episodes, with high stakes and high stress from everyone in the hospital.

3 'Chicago Med' (2015-) — "Infection" (Season 5, Episode 4)

“Infection” was a three-part crossover event in one night between all three Chicago series — Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire — with each part focused on one of the departments, although all appear in all episodes. An outbreak of a rare but potentially fatal flesh-eating bacteria grips Chicago, forcing them to work together with the CDC to contain it and treat its victims.

Breakouts of infectious diseases are commonplace in medical dramas, but they typically only affect a few characters, not entire cities. Still, “Infection” managed to naturally bring all three shows together in a way that felt natural, and the three-part episode proved how good crossover events can be, even one this ambitious.

2 'Black Box' (2014) — "The Business of Saving Lives" (Season 3, Episode 13)

In what was ultimately the series finale of Code Black, a plane crashed into an upper floor of the hospital, sending the entire building into chaos. The episode also includes a custody hearing and a life-threatening car accident, plus Ethan is released from a psych hold despite still having hallucinations of his dead brother.

“The Business of Saving Lives” is an action-packed episode that takes hospital-wide events to the next level. The episode wastes no time—it opens with the crash and long shot revealing where the plane ended up, setting the tone for the remaining hour as the staff scrambles to treat the injured.

1 '9-1-1' (2018-) — "Full Moon (Creepy AF)" (Season 1, Episode 7)

Buck firmly believes that the full moon brings chaos, and he’s proven right with an influx of calls to the dispatch center. Meanwhile, at a yoga studio for pregnant women, multiple women go into labor at the same time, and then there’s a girl stuck in a claw machine, a home invasion, and a man eating another man’s face, zombie-style.

Each episode of 9-1-1 is so bonkers it’s hard to single out just one episode—which isn’t much of a surprise with Ryan Murphy at the helm—but this one stands out for just how much happens. Although the show’s plots are based on actual 911 calls, it’s unlikely that a single department would field all of these in one night.

