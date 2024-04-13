As American TV drama The Good Doctor comes to a close with its final season, many are likely to miss the drama with an interesting and intricate plot. But what many fans of The Good Doctor may not know is that the ABC drama was originally a Korean drama of the same name. Its popularity in Korea caught the attention of Daniel Dae Kim, who then managed to get it adapted by a Western studio. This is one of few Korean TV shows that has ever been adapted into Western media.

Although most Korean dramas end after one season—this goes for Good Doctor, too, despite its popularity globally—ABC’s The Good Doctor lasted a solid seven seasons. Although this adaption ended up in the light of controversy with social media users highlighting the harmful portrayal of an autistic character recently. Despite that, the original success of the series stemmed from the inclusion of an autistic character, the unique premise, the growth of characters, and the development of character relationships. These are common qualities of Korean dramas, and these are especially important when it comes to medical K-dramas, especially so, since they rely on one season to make a great drama, while other Western medical dramas tend to rope viewers in with interesting medical cases.

10 The Great Doctor (2012)

Starring Lee Min-ho & Kim Hee-sun

Image via SBS Tv

The Great Doctor, otherwise known as Faith, is a time-period K-Drama that follows plastic surgeon Eun Soo (Kim Hee Sun) as she is transported to the Goryeo time period to serve King Gongmin and save his wife, Queen Noguk, from a grave injury. Under the strict watch and guard of Choi Young (Lee Min Ho), Eun Soo has to face the dangers of an ancient era.

Although plenty of the injuries and medical check-ups throughout the show are not necessarily unique or too important to the plot, what makes The Great Doctor great is its take on the fantasy genre in a medical setting where life and death cannot be certain and its reliance on the relationship between plastic-surgeon-turned-medical-doctor and her guard, making for a suspenseful timepiece about the Goryeo period where medical knowledge was limited. This also creates high stakes, as Eun Soo is not an all-knowing doctor, and should something happen to her, then her fate becomes unknown.

The Great Doctor Genre Korean Drama Language Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date August 13, 2012 Studio Faith SPC

The Great Doctor can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

9 Emergency Couple (2012)

Starring Song Ji-hyo, Choi Jin-hyuk, Lee Phil-mo, Choi Yeo-jin & Clara

Image via tvN

Five years after a nasty and hate-fueled split, Oh Chang-min (Choi Jun-hyuk) and Oh Jin-hee (Song Ji-hyo) are divorcees who must learn to live with and be around one another again when they reunite at the same hospital as emergency room interns. It's a rivals-to-lovers medical, romantic comedy that follows the reunion of a forgotten love.

Emergency Doctor is a fun K-drama that adds a little spice that the average viewer hardly gets. The medical scenarios that play out tend to be both humorous but also serious with higher stakes than viewers expect. But the exciting moments occur between the two leads, which lead to the redevelopment of the love that they once shared.

Emergency Couple Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date January 24, 2014 Studio Content K Co. Ltd.

Emergency Couple can be streamed on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi

8 Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)

Starring Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jank Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun

Image via Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine is a medical K-drama that focuses on the psychiatric side of medicine. Jung Da-eun (Park Bo-young) switches from medicine to psychiatry for her own personal reasons. But as she does so, she doesn’t realize the challenges that will begin to follow after, including that of her personal relationships. But despite this, she wants to bring a daily dose of sunshine to her patients and the psychiatry unit.

This is another K-drama that has a unique premise. While a majority of the K-dramas on this list focus on the medicinal side (ER, surgical procedures, etc.), this one focuses on mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders that touch the viewers' hearts. The realism makes for a story that is both tragicomic and bittersweet.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Release Date November 3, 2023 Cast Park Bo-young , Yeon Woo-jin , Jang Dong-yoon , Lee Jung-eun Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

Daily Dose of Sunshine can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

7 Angel Eyes (2014)

Starring Lee Sang-yoon, Koo Hye-sun

Image via SBS TV

Soo-wan (Ku Hye-sun), a blind woman, lost her sight at a young age in a tragic accident that also took her mother. Dong-joo (Kang Ha-neul), who wishes to become a firefighter like his deceased father, decides to aim for medical school. Dong-joo, unaware of her blindness, falls in love with Soo-wan one night as she recites her speech. Then, one fateful day during a star-system presentation, Dong-joo, out of the generosity of his heart, helps her out in her time of need. After learning of her blindness, Dong-joo decides to help Soo-wan expand her lifestyle to the best of her ability and to not let her blindness affect her life. The two are eventually separated by the force of circumstance, and Soo-wan receives eye surgery that grants her sight back. The two meet again later, under new circumstances, and their love for each other is put to the test.

Angel Eyes is a beautiful K-drama that attests to the strength of a first love. Admittedly, the CGI and effects are a little old-school and outdated, but the story of a first love more than makes up for it. Its melancholic start sets up the mood for the rest of the series, which is bittersweet, with Soo-wan losing her sight almost immediately, and then her mother thereafter. Likewise, Dong-joo also loses his father, a rescue worker, who attempted to save Soo-wan's mother. It's a tragic story that allows for a beautiful love story to blossom. Despite its sad story, Angel Eyes can be lighthearted sometimes, making it a wonderful love story that can only be told due to the diligence of a kind heart in the medical field.

Angel Eyes Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date April 5, 2014 Studio The Story Works

Angel Eyes can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

6 Doctor Slump (2024)

Starring Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, Gong Seong-ha

Image via JTBC

Doctor Slump is a Netflix-produced series that follows the long-lost love of two doctors. Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) is a very precise and hardworking woman who hates wasting her time and makes every second count. Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) is one of the smartest kids in the school who always felt as though that if he could keep at the same pace, things would stay the same. Years later, Jeong-woo is a well-renowned plastic surgeon, while Ha-neul’s career takes a fall as she works as a doctor in a harsh medical institution where she is taken advantage of by her senior colleagues. They meet again, and thus begins their love story in their adult lives. While this is a medical K-drama, the drama focuses more so on the heroes in the white coats and their lives behind the operating table.

This K-drama is filled with plenty of heartwarming moments. Despite its ability to maintain a sense of realism that can sometimes hit a little too close to home (thanks to the hard work of popular faces Shin-hye and Hyung-sik), it’s a very fun drama that focuses on the rekindling flame of an old love as Jeong-woo and Ha-neul meet again. It begins as a playful rivalry, stemming into a heartwarming love story, leaving viewers with the message that sometimes, things are simply out of everyone’s hands.

Doctor Slump Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date January 27, 2024 Studio SLL, HighZium Studio

Doctor Slump can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

5 It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014)

Starring Zo In-sung, Gong Hyo-jin, Sung Dong-il, Lee Kwang-soo, Do Kyung-soo

Image via SBS TV

Twenty-six months after a traumatizing event at a party where DJ and novelist Jae-yeol (Zo In-sung) was at, he joins a talk show where he goes face-to-face with intelligent psychiatrist Hae Soo (Gong Hyo-jin) who has some words and concerns to express regarding his horror-filled crime novels. Hae Soo is a psychiatrist who is rough around the edges but tough-minded and determined. The dynamic between self-centered Jae-yeol and strong-willed Hae Soo is one that makes It's Okay, That's Love worth the watch.

It's Okay, That's Love is a realistic telling of mental health and the challenges that follow it. It's a fun story with a compelling plot and a well-built love story with great chemistry between the two leads. This is more of a mature K-drama, dealing with mature topics, heavy concepts, and realistic portrayals of trauma and mental health. Sometimes, the topics at hand can be a bit difficult to watch, but it's definitely worth watching due to the poignant storytelling, especially since this K-drama does not romanticize mental health in a way that others tend to. Not to mention, the leads (and the entire cast, in actuality) are very fun to watch and are strong characters to explore the world of mental health and the issues deep within.

It's Okay, That's Love Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date July 23, 2014 Studio GT Entertainment, CJ E&M

It's Okay, That's Love can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

4 Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Starring Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji-won

Image via Hulu

Yoo Si-Jin (Song Joong-ki) is the captain of the Korean Special Forces, well-versed in combat and ready to sacrifice his life for the good of his country. Doctor Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo) is an intelligent doctor who meets Si-Jin by pure chance thanks to the hospitalization of a thief he helped capture. In a war-torn country, the two have to face danger head-on.

Being one of the unique (and one of the most popular), Descendants of the Sun is a high-stakes drama filled with plenty of suspense and drama. Although one of the more serious K-dramas, Descendants of the Sun does not fail at being lighthearted at times when the series calls for it, especially after somewhat serious events that take place. Not to mention, this K-drama is filled with action and thrilling scenes that will excite viewers.

Descendants of the Sun Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date February 24, 2016 Studio KBS, Next Entertainment World

Descendant of the Sun can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

3 Doctor Stranger (2014)

Starring Lee Jong-suk, Jin Se-yeon, Park Hae-jin, Kang So-ra

Image via Seoul Broadcasting System

Surgeon Park Hoon (Lee Jong-suk) is a South Korean who was forced to live in North Korea from a young age due to circumstances surrounding his father, who was also a surgeon. Years later, Park Hoon meets Jae-hee and falls in love with her, but due to the strict North Korean government, his father is executed, and Park Hoon decides to defect to South Korea with Jae-hee (Jin Se-yeon). However, during their escape to South Korea, Park Hoon and Jae-hee are separated, leaving Park Hoon to himself in South Korea. There, he eventually becomes a doctor at Myungwoo University Hospital. There he meets a woman who looks like his lost lover, though he can't be sure, since he receives word that Jae-hee is still in North Korea. With this knowledge, he attempts to uncover the mystery.

Unlike some of the K-dramas on the list, Doctor Stranger is a K-drama that delves into the side of medicine through cinematic surgical scenes. While there exist a lot of medical K-dramas, not very many peer into the actual medicine side, and instead, medical K-dramas tend to focus on the lives of doctors, the aftercare provided to patients, and the discussion of mental health. Doctor Stranger is a K-drama that does all of it while maintaining solid chemistry between the leads.

Doctor Stranger Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date May 5, 2014 Studio Aura Media

Doctor Stranger can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

2 Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)

Starring Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Oh Min-suk, Kim Yoo-ri

Image via MBC

Cha Do-hyun (Ji-sung) is a business heir with dissociative identity disorder (DID), which developed after going through traumatic events. This leaves him with five different personalities. Psychiatry resident Oh Ri Jin (Hwang Jung-eum) attempts to help Do-hyun overcome his trauma. As the two work together, Do-hyun finds himself falling for Rin Jin.

The cast of Kill Me, Heal Me is the best part of the K-drama, as all the actors make the characters believable and likable. Thanks to these interesting and intricate characters, there is never a dull or boring moment in this K-drama; rather, it is full of interesting twists that will keep viewers watching. Additionally, Kill Me, Heal Me explores the world of dissociative identity disorder in a mature and sensitive way that does not romanticize the disorder but rather incorporates it well into the story being told. Not to mention, despite the seriousness of the topic at hand and the eventual tone later on in the series, Kill Me, Heal Me includes a touch of comedic humor that will win the audience's heart.

Kill Me, Heal Me Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date January 7, 2015 Studio Pan Entertainment, Huace Media

Kill Me, Heal Me can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

1 Good Doctor (2013)

Starring Joo Won, Moon Chae-won, Joo Sang-wook, Kim Min-seo

Image via KBS2

Park Si-on (Joo Won) is a pediatric surgeon who faces challenges and judgment from patients and colleagues alike due to having autism. At a young age, it was discovered that Si-on had an amazing memory, among other things, which led him on the path of becoming a pediatric surgeon. Despite the judgment he faces in the competitive medical world, Si-on works to overcome the discrimination he faces, with the help of supportive peers such as love interest Yoon-seo (Moon Chae-won) and Jin Wook (Kim Young-kwan).

This list wouldn’t be complete without the addition of Good Doctor, the K-drama that inspired the American adaption. Similar to the American adaption, Si-on is on the autism spectrum, but due to his near-perfect memory, he has decided to become a surgeon. More importantly, Good Doctor tells a meaningful story surrounding autism, love, and kindness. Not to mention, it portrays the realism of facing discrimination and judgment about things out of anyone's control, doing so in a delicate manner. Although brief, Good Doctor remains one of the best Korean medical dramas for its very realistic depictions and for just being a fun watch.

Good Doctor Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date August 5, 2013 Studio Logos Film

Good Doctor can be streamed on Kocowa in the U.S.

Watch on Kocowa

KEEP READING: The 12 Most Underrated South Korean Dramas