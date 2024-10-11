Everyone is a little frightened of hospital waiting rooms and dentists' offices. These places remind people of their vulnerabilities and are quickly associated with pain. It's these feelings that medical thrillers toy with. The genre taps into audiences' deepest fears about the fragility of the human body and mind. In particular, these movies tend to explore the terrifying possibilities of medicine gone wrong, including manipulation, corruption, and the fine line between healing and harm.

From rogue doctors to unethical experiments, medical thrillers keep audiences on edge by combining the tension of traditional thrillers with the intimate setting of hospitals and labs where life and death hang in the balance. The best medical thrillers provide gripping narratives and force us to question the ethics of medical science and the flaws in healthcare systems. With this in mind, these are the best medical thrillers, from surgery-based body horror to tales of deadly pandemics. They will be ranked based on their overall quality and how well they balance both aspects of their distinctive subgenre.

10 'A Cure for Wellness' (2016)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

"Do you ever get the feeling that there’s something terribly wrong with the world?" A Cure for Wellness follows Lockhart (Dane DeHaan), a young executive sent to retrieve his company's CEO from a mysterious wellness center in the Swiss Alps. Lockhart becomes a patient at the clinic and soon starts to uncover disturbing secrets about the treatments offered and the facility's true purpose.

Gore Verbinski's direction immerses viewers in a world where wellness is not what it seems. The hospital setting, with its cold, clinical aesthetic, becomes a place of hidden horrors, leaving Lockhart—and the audience—questioning what’s real. A Cure for Wellness occasionally falls a little short of its ambitions, but it's well-shot and well-performed, with ever-ratcheting tension and many memorable shots, the best of which focus on the human body, making it look like an intricate, alien machine. The cherry on the cake is the film's slimy, unsettling eels, which are the stars of its scariest scenes.

9 'Swallow' (2019)

Directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis

"What’s inside of you that wants to come out?" Swallow tells the story of Hunter (Haley Bennett), a young woman trapped in a controlling marriage who develops pica, a compulsion to swallow inedible objects. As she consumes increasingly dangerous items, it becomes clear that her behavior reflects deeper psychological issues stemming from trauma and isolation. Swallow explores the intersection of physical and mental health, with Hunter's actions representing her desperate attempt to regain control over her life.

Director Carlo Mirabella-Davis crafts this premise into a slow-burning thriller. He eschews gore for more restrained discomfort, like in the scene where Hunter consumes a screwdriver whole. Thematically, Swallow delves deep into body issues, suburban ennui, and female empowerment. The finished product is like a cross between Chantal Akerman and David Cronenberg, largely thanks to Bennett's towering, committed performance. She subtly but effectively conveys all the character's anxiety, pain, and glimmers of hope.

8 'Malice' (1993)

Directed by Harold Becker

"You ask me if I have a God complex? Let me tell you something: I am God." In Malice, charming surgeon Dr. Jed Hill (Alec Baldwin) enters the lives of a married couple, leading to a series of dangerous manipulations. When the wife, Tracy (Nicole Kidman), undergoes an emergency surgery that leaves her unable to have children, the plot thickens with accusations, dark secrets, and questions about trust.

Much of the content here is sensational and over-the-top, but filmmaker Harold Becker wrangles all the subplots and makes them work. In a lesser director's hands, Malice would have been pure melodrama; instead, it's a satisfyingly twisty thriller, stacking ideas on top of ideas. A lot of this is probably thanks to co-writer Aaron Sorkin, but the leads also do a lot of heavy lifting. Both Baldwin and Kidman are on their A-game, assisted by supporting turns from Bill Pullman and Anne Bancroft.

7 'Flatliners' (1990)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

"Today’s a good day to die." Flatliners follows a group of medical students who experiment with near-death experiences, deliberately stopping their hearts to see what lies beyond life. However, their experiments lead to haunting consequences as each student is forced to confront the sins of their past. It's a killer premise, blending supernatural horror with medical science, touching on the big questions we all wish we had the answers to.

That said, with these kinds of high-concept movies, the revelations often struggle to meet the audience's expectations, and that's the case here. The treatment of guilt is decent, but overall, Flatliners seems to shrink from its thematic potential. Fortunately, the movie compensates with great visuals and winning performances from talents like Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, and Kevin Bacon. Sutherland delivers a solid, if somewhat hardened, performance that fits well within the film's tone. Bacon, however, steals the show, making his character feel real and well-rounded.

6 'Contagion' (2011)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

"Someone doesn’t have to weaponize the bird flu. The birds are doing that." In Contagion, a deadly virus spreads rapidly across the globe, triggering mass panic, societal breakdown, and a frantic race to find a cure. Sound familiar? The film focuses on multiple characters, including doctors, government officials, and ordinary citizens. Steven Soderbergh's hyper-realistic portrayal of a pandemic feels chillingly prescient, and Contagion received renewed attention in the wake of COVID.

The film’s understated style, coupled with an outstanding cast (including Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne, Bryan Cranston, and Jennifer Ehle), brings screenwriter Scott Z. Burns' (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Report) well-researched science to life in a scenario that now feels eerily plausible. It adds up to one of the strongest entries in Soderbergh's impressive filmography. The movie even had some real-world implications. For example, a UK government official was inspired by Contagion's scenes showing a scramble for vaccines to order more vaccines than advisors recommended.