Long before his drama Moonlight made Oscars history, Barry Jenkins crafted a discreet but potent romantic drama called Medicine for Melancholy. Shot on a shoestring budget, Jenkins's feature-length directorial debut wrestles with many of the same themes as his later works. Racial oppression, cultural identity, romantic intricacies, and sexuality–it's all here, even if in a less glossy package. It's one of the great 21st-century debut films, one unjustly underrated, whose faults more closely resemble beauty marks than blemishes. Medicine for Melancholy is a rugged but fiery feature that shows much of Jenkins's awesome talent, foretelling the mastery he'd later achieve with Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and his poetic miniseries adaptation of Colton Whitehead's The Underground Railroad. His continued cinematic accomplishments, applaudable enough to land the man a gig directing the newest Lion King film, all begin here, as an impressively bold artistic statement made by one of cinema's great new talents.

Medicine for Melancholy Twenty-four hours in the tentative relationship of two young San Franciscans also dealing with the conundrum of being a minority in a rapidly gentrifying city. Release Date March 7, 2008 Director Barry Jenkins Cast Wyatt Cenac , Tracey Heggins Runtime 87

What is Medicine for Melancholy About?

Medicine for Melancholy follows a short-lived romance between San Franciscans Jo (Tracey Heggins) and Micah (Wyatt Cenac) who, after a passionate one-night stand, spend the entire next day together. Jo’s in a long-distance relationship with an upper-class white art gallery owner, and Micah’s a charming but disgruntled Bohemian who makes a living installing intricate aquariums for wealthy clients. Each finds peace in what they do for work, but both seem to want more.

Against the backdrop of a gentrified San Francisco, the would-be couple navigates their romantic spark while examining what their racial identity means in the white-dominated art world. They wake up after a one-night stand then, after an awkward goodbye, part ways, only for Jo to leave her wallet behind in a shared cab. Micah heroically bicycles around the city in search of all the Jo Hardwickes in order to return it, and once he at last finds the Jo Hardwicke, the two spend an entire day in each other’s company.

Two black intellectuals in (or with a history of) interracial relationships with white partners, Micah and Jo spend a large portion of their day finding how many ways their views on race and ethnicity conflict. Micah, a lifelong native of the city, is dismayed at the consequences that the encroaching whiteness has on his city. Their conflicting views on these crucial matters in part puts their compatibility at odds with itself: at times, they seem like a fitting match, flirtatious and playful, while at others the very way in which they see their daily lives has too broad a gap to bridge. As the day continues to pass along, the pair are forced to reflect upon their viewpoints before questioning if they might have any future together. A beautifully told brief encounter tale, Medicine for Melancholy juxtaposes the minimal with the maximal, with two temporary lovers concurrently facing personal challenges with the sprawling social issues of their large urban setting.

Barry Jenkins's First Feature Is Rife With Weighty Themes

Medicine for Melancholy works on two major levels—the first being that the characters and the actors portraying them are immediately charismatic. They’re likable and relatable, and they’re frankly quite like people you know. Their conversations are the type of conversations you might have with a partner, a fling, or a Tinder date. They get to know each other by asking little questions ("so...what do you do?"), but, just as importantly, they talk about the heavy stuff: race, identity, culture. Their dialogue flows organically, largely due to the actors' naturalistic performances and the realistic fluidity of Jenkins's script.

On another level, the film works because its themes, primarily expressed through the politically charged conversations frequently held between its two leads, are timely, important, and relevant. Jo and Micah’s San Francisco may not necessarily be your city, but the complex issues plaguing it are that of the greater America and the world at large. That the topics of conversation so frequently touch on race is almost entirely thanks to Micah. For him, it's not just important, but crucial. He fires off stats of the declining percentage of the San Francisco black community (7 percent, down from 13 in the '70s), like he was ready for it. He scoffs at the proposal of a trip to MoMa, instead taking Jo to the Museum of the African Diaspora.

His MySpace account (if there’s one aspect of the film that feels actually dated, it’s here) has pictures of him, his white ex-girlfriend, and the words “I want my fuckin’ heart sewn back together”. If this affects his passionate view on race relations in any way remains to be seen. Jo, conversely, seems to find Micah's fight a futile one. She isn't ignorant of the blatant truths of racial politics, but she's also not willing to let them get in the way of her success. After the topic comes up one too many times for her liking, she tells him he has a real problem with race. "Obviously," he retorts.

This is one of the many points on which the duo are at odds. As a lifelong native, Micah is afraid of his city losing its blackness, of the voices of his people being lost among the deafening noise of gentrification. Jo, a transplant to the city, understands, but she's not willing to invest as much. Her resulting alienation only puts them in a less compatible spot. It's not that she doesn't care about important issues. She admits to spending her time printing t-shirts emblazoned with the surnames of famous women filmmakers. (Hers is in honor of Barbara Loden). When asked if it makes any money, she insists that it isn't about any of that. And, judging by the way she says it, she really means it. And when Micah, putting a pause on the heavy subject matter, makes faces in his mirror like Belmondo in Breathless, we see moments of a genuinely happy guy.

'Medicine for Melancholy' Is a Testament to Low-Budget Filmmaking

The finished product of Jenkins's first film is made all the more impressive when considering its microscopic budget of $15,000. Jenkins has stated that the film was largely a result of "trying to find a way to make a film that we didn’t need anyone’s permission or anyone’s money". And, frankly, Medicine is the type of film whose potency would only be diminished by excessive studio meddling. It's low-key, charming, and refreshingly candid in a way that feels entirely uncommon. Those going into Medicine expecting the lush, screenshot-ready compositions of Moonlight and its successors are likely to be initially jarred by the comparatively low-fi aesthetic of Medicine. Shot on digital in 720p to allow for longer takes with limited memory space, the movie is awash in melancholic tones of desaturated color. Rather, throughout the film, color is almost entirely absent, as if blotted out by a drab and tiring overcast day. It is, of course, a consequence of its modest budget, but Jenkins (and cinematographer slash future Moonlight collaborator James Laxton) uses it to his advantage: the washed-out near-colorlessness mirrors the protagonists' dulling connection. Their attraction, though genuine, wanes with the increasingly indisputable reality of their incompatibility. Medicine's cold, passionless palette of colors (or lack thereof) aligns with the chilly awkwardness of its quasi-romance.

This isn't to say that Medicine is an absolute downer of a picture. Title and muted color palette aside, there are plenty of charming and beautiful moments tucked inside the film. In a short moment, when Micah gushes about how much he loves his city, images of a sun-drenched (and color-rich!) SF overlaps his musings—“any man who can find a street corner has got himself a view,” he states fondly. Jenkins also cleverly lets more color bleed into the frame when the characters are enjoying each other's company, talking about happy things. A carousel ride feels as innocent and genuinely joyful as anything you'd expect to see these contradictory people enjoying together.

In a charming moment of genuine intimacy, Jo strums Micah a song (the theme from The 400 Blows, it just so happens) on his guitar as the two sit back to back on his bed. After, they quickly embrace and sleep together for a second time. Later, they go to the supermarket, smoke weed, and drink some wine. They make each other laugh, actually laugh, in a way that makes them seem like a serious fit. They small talk the way that friends would, comparing MC Hammer and Rick James music videos. Then, suddenly, a conversation about the benefits of fixed-gear bicycles transitions into a heavy discussion about race’s place in self-identity.

Medicine for Melancholy works wonders because it finds its drama in moments like these. While a shoestring budget could hold lesser filmmakers back, Jenkins embraces the potential limitations as opportunities for freedom, which is why his debut is one of the great low-budget indies of the 21st century. There's no melodrama or excessive plot points, just believable and real moments of conflict between two wholly relatable characters. Neither gives the others any illusions that there's anything grandiose here. It's not a storybook romance. They're just two lonely people enjoying some of the day together, arguing about important things, hoping they might share one more night, so as not to spend it alone.

