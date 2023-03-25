Dungeons & Dragons has been the premiere fantasy role-playing game (RPG) since its creation in 1974. A text-based medium, the game revolves around adventure and magic in a medieval landscape and allows players to craft complex characters and explore a lush imaginative world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the upcoming film adaptation of the famous RPG, starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Longtime fans of the game need no further reasons to see the film, but non-players curious about how to prepare for this medieval fantasy should queue up the following films.

10 'Dragonslayer' (1981) — Dir. Mathew Robbins

The beginning of many '80s fantasy-cinema, Dragonslayer is the story of a kingdom living in the shadow of the dreaded Vermithrax, a dragon whose wrath is stayed only by repeated virgin sacrifices. When the next sacrifice is revealed to be the King's daughter, the youthful Valerian (Caitlin Clark) convinces the wizard Ulrich (Ralph Richardson) and his apprentice Galen (Peter MacNicol) to slay Vermithrax once and for all.

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Featurette Unveils New Creatures

This film was one of the first to use the special effect method "go-motion," which implanted computer-operated mechanics into puppets. Filmmakers no longer had to rely on tedious stop-motion frame-by-frame modules but instead, remote-operate a robot.

9 'Warcraft' (2016) — Dir. Duncan Jones

Based on the acclaimed online multiplayer video game World of Warcraft from Blizzard Entertainment, Warcraft depicts the fictional planet Azeroth and a mighty war between humans and Orcs. However, the war is being instigated by a mysterious third party whose dark magic threatens the world. Despite its high fantasy clichés, the film is a surprisingly poignant tale of the disillusionment of war and is one of the most faithful video game adaptations put to screen.

Starring Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, and Dominic Cooper, Warcraft embodies the character-driven adventures seen in the game. The movie is filled with easter eggs only true fans will notice, such as "summoning stones" and famous Orc chieftains Kilrogg Deadeye and Kargath Bladefist from the games.

8 'The Dark Crystal' (1982) — Dir. Jim Henson and Frank Oz

One of Jim Henson's most defining works, The Dark Crystal is one of the most creative dark fantasy films ever made, depicting a magical world in chaos due to the fracture of the all-powerful Dark Crystal. Jen, a small Gelfling orphan, is tasked with reforging the Dark Crystal and bringing peace to his war-torn planet. Made with beautiful sets and intricate puppets, The Dark Crystal is one of few live-action films to include zero human characters.

Though the film was successful, a follow-up wasn't made during Henson's lifetime: in 2017, Netflix independently began production on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and many companion novels have been published since the film's release.

7 'Willow' (1988) — Dir. Ron Howard

A cult hit among George Lucas fans, Willow is about the titular farmer who endeavors to save the life of a baby from the clutches of an evil queen. Willow evokes feelings of The Lord of the Rings novels while reflecting themes from Star Wars of a chosen one able to dismantle an imposing empire.

RELATED: 10 Best Fantasy Movies From The 1980s Everyone Should Check Out

Warwick Davis stars at Willow, who has appeared in numerous George Lucas projects, alongside Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley. Only 17 years old in this film, Warwick Davis has returned to the role at the age of 53 for the Disney+ series of the same name.

6 'Excalibur' (1981) — Dir. John Boorman

Image via Warner Bros.

One of many retellings of the legend of King Arthur, Excalibur is a fantasy drama depicting Arthur Pendragon's rise to power and the sinister forces aiming to undo his honor. Nigel Terry plays Arthur alongside Helen Mirren's Morgana and Nicol Williamson's Merlin. Although lacking in dragons and other mythical beasts, this legend is a true Dungeons & Dragons spiritual adaptation and boasts additional performances from Patrick Stewart, Gabriel Byrne, and Liam Neeson.

The film was still a success for Boorman, who had previously flopped with Exorcist II: The Heretic. The production also made Helen Mirren a proper movie star who was already an acclaimed stage actress. Excalibur is one of the best King Arthur movies ever made.

5 'Labyrinth' (1986) — Dir. Jim Henson

Jim Henson's fantastical follow-up to The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth depicts the disappearance of an infant boy, Toby, at the hands of Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie). However, Toby's older sister Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) is hot on the trail and travels through Jareth's mystical labyrinth to save her brother. Characters from the film, such as Hoggle and Didymus, can be seen as toys in Sarah's bedroom, and optical illusions of Bowie's face are riddled throughout the labyrinth.

RELATED: Spooky Musicals For Halloween, From Labyrinth to Rocky Horror Picture Show

Many famous names passed through the production process of Labyrinth: various celebrities, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Prince, and Sting, were considered for the role of Jareth, as documented in the TV documentary Inside the Labyrinth. This was Jim Henson's final feature film before his passing in 1990.

4 'The Hobbit' Trilogy (2012-2014) — Dir. Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinema

Adapted from author J. R. R. Tolkien's novel, The Hobbit trilogy is Peter Jackson's second leap into the fictional Middle Earth. Before Frodo carried the ring to Mount Doom, his uncle, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), was hired by a troop of Dwarves looking to reclaim their homeland from the greedy dragon, Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch). Accompanied by Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Bilbo and the Dwarves travel across Middle Earth while being hunted by dangerous foes and lingering evils.

Originally meant to be two parts, Jackson's prior success granted him a nearly bottomless budget and complete creative control, so it was elongated into a trilogy. Although still enjoyable, it's, unfortunately, a book-to-movie adaptation that's unlike the book in the worst ways.

3 'Beowulf' (2007) — Robert Zemeckis

Image via Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros Pictures

Director Robert Zemeckis revisits his motion-capture days on The Polar Express to recreate one of history's greatest epic poems: Beowulf. The year is 507 A.D., and the citizens of Denmark are being tormented and killed by a monster named Grendel. Beowulf, a local warrior, agrees to slay Grendel, but in so doing, provokes the wrath of an even greater threat. Starring Ray Winstone, Angelina Jolie, and Anthony Hopkins, Beowulf is a medieval fantasy epic with an anachronistic gothic flair.

RELATED: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Fans of Worldwide Mythology

A legend from the early Middle Ages, the poem Beowulf is known to be the very first story written in the English language, yet has neither a recorded author nor any historical proof of a man reflecting the titular character. Popular fantasy novelist Neil Gaiman co-wrote the script with Roger Avary, who had once attempted to adapt Gaiman's The Sandman years before Netflix produced its own.

2 'The Princess Bride' (1987) — Dir. Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Fox

A far cry from Dragonslayer and Beowulf, The Princess Bride is part-fantasy adventure, part-romantic comedy. Told through the contemporary lens of a man (Peter Falk) reading the book to his grandson (Fred Savage), the medieval adventure depicts Westley (Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright) as their courtship takes a deadly turn amidst bandits, pirates, and a dangerous wilderness.

Although lacking in certain magical elements seen in Dungeons & Dragons, the collection of bandits Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin), Vizzini (Wallace Shawn), and Fezzik (Andre the Giant) reflect the eccentric characters riddled across the famous RPG and provide excellent depth to an already imaginative story.

1 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003) — Dir. Peter Jackson

Image via New Line

Possibly the greatest fantasy epic put to screen, and the most sincere book-to-film adaptation ever, The Lord of the Rings is essential viewing for any cinephile, let alone any Dungeons & Dragons fan. As the power of Mordor and its leader, Sauron, grows, the ultimate task of destroying the One Ring becomes increasingly imminent. Coincidentally in the hands of the hobbit Frodo (Elijah Wood), he is tasked with taking the ring to Mount Doom while his many allies endeavor to fend off Sauron's forces across Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings films made history due to its overwhelming worldwide acclaim, and its record amount of Academy Award wins for The Return of the King, which took home all 11 of its nominations. The franchise made several advancements in motion picture sciences, even going as far as establishing a brand-new CGI technique for Gollum (Andy Serkis). Together, the extended cuts of the trilogy span over eleven hours, making for an entire day full of adventure.

KEEP READING:'D&D: Honor Among Thieves' Prequel Novel: Read an Exclusive Excerpt