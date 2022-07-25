Production company The Avenue released the trailer for Medieval, an epic movie that tells the real story of kings, warriors, faith, and political beliefs. If there’s one thing we can say in favor of Game of Thrones, is that the HBO series heightened most people’s interest for medieval stories whose layers go deeper that swordfights. That’s the case with this new movie, in which religious beliefs and political interests overlap, and one warrior is forced to question his integrity as he executes a dangerous mission.

The trailer for Medieval reveals a gritty setting in which it feels like you could get killed for any ridiculous reason. That’s why Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) doesn’t hesitate to follow orders from his king, even though the mission he receives – kidnapping an innocent woman who’s also the niece of the king of France – contradicts his personal views.

Surely enough, taking such an important member of the royal family hostage quickly brings on consequences, and Jan Žižka becomes the target of an entire army who is hellbent in exterminating him. And, to make things worse, the ruthless warrior starts developing a relationship with the woman he kidnapped, which we all know will severely complicate his mission.

Medieval is directed by Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl, who recently made the switch to the director’s chair after starring in movies such as Eurotrip and AVP: Alien vs. Predator. Medieval is the third project in which Jákl doubles down as director and screenwriter – he also wrote and directed police drama Kajínek and supernatural horror Ghoul. The cast of Medieval also features Sophie Lowe (The Slap), Michael Caine (Now You See Me 2), Til Schweiger (Inglorious Basterds), Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde), Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches), and William Moseley (The Royals).

Medieval premieres in theaters on September 9. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: