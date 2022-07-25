Production company The Avenue released the trailer for Medieval, an epic movie that tells the real story of kings, warriors, faith, and political beliefs. If there’s one thing we can say in favor of Game of Thrones, is that the HBO series heightened most people’s interest for medieval stories whose layers go deeper that swordfights. That’s the case with this new movie, in which religious beliefs and political interests overlap, and one warrior is forced to question his integrity as he executes a dangerous mission.
The trailer for Medieval reveals a gritty setting in which it feels like you could get killed for any ridiculous reason. That’s why Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) doesn’t hesitate to follow orders from his king, even though the mission he receives – kidnapping an innocent woman who’s also the niece of the king of France – contradicts his personal views.
Surely enough, taking such an important member of the royal family hostage quickly brings on consequences, and Jan Žižka becomes the target of an entire army who is hellbent in exterminating him. And, to make things worse, the ruthless warrior starts developing a relationship with the woman he kidnapped, which we all know will severely complicate his mission.
Medieval is directed by Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl, who recently made the switch to the director’s chair after starring in movies such as Eurotrip and AVP: Alien vs. Predator. Medieval is the third project in which Jákl doubles down as director and screenwriter – he also wrote and directed police drama Kajínek and supernatural horror Ghoul. The cast of Medieval also features Sophie Lowe (The Slap), Michael Caine (Now You See Me 2), Til Schweiger (Inglorious Basterds), Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde), Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches), and William Moseley (The Royals).
Medieval premieres in theaters on September 9. You can watch the trailer below:
Check out the official synopsis here:
Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of the greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed, and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power. Jan now realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and that his fate doesn’t lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people.