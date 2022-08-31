Ben Foster gets bloody and brutal in the new red band trailer for Medieval. The new epic from production company The Avenue puts Foster in the shoes of renowned warrior Jan Žižka as he's tasked with kidnapping the fiancée of Lord Rosenberg (Til Schweiger), Lady Katherine (Sophia Lowe), in a righteous quest to prevent the rise of the corrupt King Sigismund. In taking Katherine, he disturbs the hornets' nest, sending forces after him that wish to take Katherine back for themselves, resulting in a bloody battle to protect her and liberate her from the political game she's caught in.

While the previous trailer was more focused on the plot of the film, the red band footage is all about the combat and the blood and gore that fill the screen. Jan's prowess as a mercenary is on full display as he cuts down his enemies with ease. Medieval combat was never clean, however, and while there are a good few depictions of limbs being chopped off, the trailer shows the devastating effects of spears, maces, and so much more on the human body. Jan is merciless in his violence, and it's only fitting that he asks for forgiveness from God before he's shown brutally smashing another soldier's head.

Aside from the individual conflicts involving Jan, larger battles are shown off in a flex of the film's choreography and accuracy to medieval combat. Jan's army faces down that of his mentor who was hired to hunt down Katherine. With the film showing a younger depiction of the Czech warrior, there's plenty of build up to their eventual battle as Jan looks to best his older, wiser, and, by his belief, better counterpart in his quest to become a legendary warlord in his own right.

Image via The Avenue

RELATED: Thomas Jane Kills It in 'Slayers' Red Band Trailer

Starring opposite Foster is Michael Caine who plays Lord Boresh, the man who hired the services of Jan. Rounding out the cast are Roland Møller, Matthew Goode, and William Moseley. The film is set to be the most expensive Czech production ever, highlighting one of the country's most storied heroes for a wider audience. Petr Jákl pulls double duty for the film, directing and writing based on a story from Marek Dobes alongside Petr Bok, Petr Jákl Sr., and Michal Petrus. This project has been long in the works for Jákl and will mark his third stint behind the camera as writer and director.

Medieval debuts in theaters on September 9. Check out the gory new red band trailer below.