For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.

Petr Jákl’s Medieval promises to be the sort of film that would appeal to fans of biopics and epic historical films. Loosely based on true historical events, the story is centered on the early life of an iconic Czech warlord Jan Žižka of Trocnov who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. One of only 7 Generals in history to never lose a battle, Žižka commanded an army of fearless mercenaries that sent shivers down the spine of Europe's leading Kings. Viewed in history as a man of honor driven by high moral values, the film sheds more light on how his religious convictions and political interests overlap amid a brewing romance with an unlikely captive.

The Czech production is written and directed by Petr Jákl (Ghoul) from a story by Petr Jakl Sr. and Kevin Bernhardt, Medieval will focus on the tumultuous times before the Hussite Wars (1419–1434). Check out this guide to find out everything we know so far about Medieval, including the cast, release date, and trailer.

Image via The Avenue

Related:‘Finestkind’: Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster Crime Thriller Acquired by Paramount+

Watch the Trailer for Medieval

The words “Power, tyranny, Violence; Europe is engulfed in war, plague and famine” set the tone for much of what to expect from the rest of the film. Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is conscripted by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to help kidnap Lord Rosenberg's fiancee (Lady Katherine), from France. This act triggers a reaction from the French and an entire army is dispatched to find Katherine. To further complicate matters, while in custody, Katherine and Zizka fall in love leading to a series of emotional exchanges.

When Will Medieval be Released?

Medieval will have a limited theatrical release on September 9, 2022. It is also scheduled to arrive on VOD starting October 31st, 2022.

What is Medieval About?

Image via The Avenue

Set in 1402, before the Hussite Wars, Medieval follows the early life of Hussite commander Jan Žižka of Trocnov who rises in defiance to the rampaging impunity of the greedy power-hungry nobleman Henry III of Rosenberg. After Žižka is contracted to abduct Lady Katherine (niece of the King of France and Rosenberg's fiancee) all hell is let loose on him and his band of mercenaries.

Here is the official synopsis:

Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of the greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed, and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power. Jan now realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and that his fate doesn’t lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people.

Who is Playing Who In Medieval?

A Czech production with an international cast, Ben Foster will play Jan Žižka. You might remember him from his roles as Warren Worthington III in X-Men: The Last Stand and Tanner Howard in Hell or High Water. His other movie credits include Lone Survivor, The Program, and Leave No Trace. Til Schweiger will play Lord Henry III of Rosenberg. The German actor played James Schwab in the romantic comedy New Year's Eve. He has also appeared in The Three Musketeers, Head Full of Honey, and Muppets Most Wanted. The Slap star Sophie Lowe plays Lady Catherine. Lowe played Alice in ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. Her other movie credits include The Butterfly Tree, Above Suspicion, and The Returned. Michael Caine will play Lord Boreš, King Wenceslaus IV’s right-hand man. Caine has had a successful career spanning over six decades during which he has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He played Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Other members of the cast include Roland Møller, Matthew Goode, William Moseley, Karel Roden, and Werner Daehn.

Related:How These Two Later Michael Caine Performances Showed Different Sides Of a Career Capper

Who is Making Medieval?

Image via The Avenue

Medieval has been in the works since 2013 when Petr Jákl first announced he was gearing up for production. Initially scheduled for release in 2016, the project has suffered setbacks for various reasons ranging from financing to the pandemic. On course to becoming the most expensive Czech film ever made, Medieval is directed by Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl who wrote and directed the police drama Kajínek and supernatural horror Ghoul. Medieval is produced by Cassian Elwes. The screenplay is also by Petr Jákl, from a story by Petr Jakl Sr. Given the size of the production, the film was produced with assistance from the President of the Senate of Parliament in the Czech Republic, the Czech Film Fund, and the Prague Film Fund. The film had a budget of $23 million and was shot mostly in Prague, Central Bohemian, and South Bohemia.