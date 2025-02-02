Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple movies.

A great plot twist can not only create a shocking moment; it can retroactively change the entire movie when the viewer plays the story back in their head. Scenes look differently, previous character behavior is explained, and a good film – thanks to the plot twist – becomes a great one.

A plot twist isn’t a guaranteed fix to make a bad movie into the next The Sixth Sense, but if the foundation of a strong story has been set up, a big surprise can be a rewarding experience for the audience. The following movies were acceptable ways to spend an evening before a clever reveal turned them into recommendations the next day.

10 'Ender's Game' (2013)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Ender’s Game is the perfect argument for video games leading to violence. Based on Orson Scott Card’s book of the same name, Ender’s Game follows a young military cadet in training named Ender (Asa Butterfield). Ender’s aptitude for training simulations catches the attention of his superior, Colonel Graff (Harrison Ford), and he quickly rises up the ranks. After Ender successfully wins a challenging military game, he is horrified to find out that not only was the “game” a real battle, but he has committed genocide of an entire alien race.

Fans of the source material knew what to expect going in, but for the uninitiated, Ender’s Game’s story of being adept at military games wasn’t engaging enough to praise fully. Ender’s Game is a movie where the whole film relies on the impact of the twist, and the reveal that Ender was deceived into ruthless military dominance is a strong enough revelation to support the weight of the plot.

9 'Devil' (2010)

Directed by John Erick Dowdle

Claustrophobic viewers will squirm in their chairs while watching the thriller Devil. In Devil, five strangers are trapped in an elevator, and they find it hard to wait for help because someone is killing them off one by one. While technicians try to access the elevator, Detective Bowden (Chris Messina) tries to determine the identity of the murderer. As secrets are revealed about the dwindling survivors, Detective Bowden begins to suspect there might be a supernatural cause for the deaths.

Devil had the kind of low-budget horror setup that would make it a forgettable entry in a horror movie marathon, but the twist separates it from the pack. A clever misdirect from Saw’s playbook reveals the elderly woman everyone thought was dead is actually the devil. The twist itself could be considered hokey, but the framework of a mistaken identity on the building sign-in sheet does a great job of deceiving the audience into looking elsewhere before they’re blindsided.