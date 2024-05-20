The Big Picture The Mediterrane Film Festival returns for a bigger and better second iteration beginning June 22 in the capital of Malta, showcasing exciting films and artists across the Mediterranean region.

The festival's theme for this year is "Unity Through Film," with films across four programming stands highlighting the power of cinema to bring people together.

Twelve films will compete for awards, including Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness and the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-led Tuesday.

After a successful inaugural run last year showcasing international darlings like Saint Omer and Carmen, the Mediterrane Film Festival is back and bigger than ever for its second annual edition. Beginning on June 22 and continuing through June 30 in Valletta, the capital of Malta, the event will once again platform the most exciting films and artists from throughout the Mediterranean region for a week of celebrating cinema, forging connections, and learning from workshops, panels, and so much more. The first wave of projects was officially unveiled today, including seven titles that will be taking part in the main competition, including the latest from Yorgos Lanthimos, along with a handful of other buzzy films from this year that will be screened in other categories.

The theme for this year's festival is "Unity Through Film," a message that largely tracks with the event's purpose of bringing the best the Mediterranean has to offer together. Titles will appear across four programming strands - the Main Competition, which is exclusive to Mediterranean-based films, Out of Competition, which will be for international features, Mare Nostrum (aka "Our Sea"), which highlights environment-focused narrative and documentary films that champion sustainability or cover the natural wonders of our world, and Future Visions, which covers virtual reality projects that are yet to be announced. Among the first titles announced, a few big names stand out, including Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness, which recently premiered at Cannes, and Daina O. Pusić's Tuesday starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Both films are set to compete, while Jane Schoenbrun's horror darling I Saw the TV Glow, Tarsem Singh's Dear Jassi, and Veronika Franz's The Devil's Bath lead off an impressive out-of-competition lineup.

In total, twelve films will be judged in competition by a jury including Jon S. Baird, Margery Simkin, Mario Philip Azzopardi, Nathan Crowley, Pedro Luque, and Richie Mehta and awarded Best Feature Film, Acting Performance, Screenwriting, and a special jury prize, among other goodies at the end of the festival during the Golden Bee Awards closing ceremony on June 30. A People's Choice Award will also be up for grabs for the Out of Competition titles and another jury of directors and programmers will decide a winner for the Mare Nostrum Feature award.

The Mediterrane Film Festival Aims for New Heights in 2024

Alongside the screenings, the Mediterrane Film Festival also promises another strong slate of masterclasses, panels, and other programs from some of the biggest names in the industry that hopes to surpass its already stacked lineup last year. Still, the primary focus is on the films themselves and the power they possess to bring international viewers and artists together. The event's artistic director, Teresa Cavina, feels that this slate, which still has more surprises to unveil, already represents everything the festival stands for. "This year’s selection of films will demonstrate our commitment to fostering a programme that celebrates the best of cinema from the Mediterranean and beyond," her official statement read. "We have some incredible directors and creatives in this line-up already, across both established and emerging talent, and the selection will offer something for all audiences – from expansive international dramas, captivating psychological horrors, and emotional human stories from around the world.”

Malta's Film Commissioner Johann Grech has been working to spread the word about the fledgling festival in the run-up to its second iteration. Speaking to an exclusive group of invited international filmmakers, producers, and other industry figures at Cannes, he highlighted the importance of unity and how the festival is expanding to include a greater swathe of artists.

“I am delighted to be here at one of the world’s oldest film festivals to showcase the world’s newest: Mediterrane Film Festival hosted by Malta. At a time of unprecedented instability and division across the world, the Mediterrane Film Festival has a very special role to promote, as our festival tagline says loud and proud, ‘Unity Through Film’. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to promote dialogue and understanding between Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. That’s why I am delighted that in competing for this year’s Golden Bee awards will be films from countries new to the Festival – Morocco, Turkey, Greece, Tunisia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Jordan. They will compete alongside returning nations including Italy and Croatia.”

Tickets for the 2024 Mediterrane Film Festival will go on sale later this month. Further announcements of titles and panels will come in the run-up to its June 22 start date. More information on the festival is available on its official website. See the first wave of selections below.

2024 Mediterrane Film Festival Lineup

MAIN COMPETITION

BACKSTAGE

Dir. Afef Ben Mahmoud / Khalil Benkirane

Morocco; Tunisia; Belgium; France; Norway; Qatar; Saudi Arabia

Aida, a member of a contemporary dance troupe touring Morocco, provokes during a representation in a small Middle Atlas town, her life and stage partner Hedi, who injures her onstage triggering a series of events through a long night across a forest, on the way to the next village’s doctor.

HAYAT

Dir. Zeki Demirkubuz

Turkey

Forced to get engaged by her father, Hicran runs away from home. Riza, who thinks that Hicran does not want him, does not care much about this situation, but it becomes increasingly difficult for him and he decides to confront Hicran.

KINDS OF KINDNESS

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Greece

KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

THE STRANGERS’ CASE

Dir. Brandt Andersen

Jordan

Aleppo, in the midst of the Syrian civil war. Amira, a paediatric surgeon, performs a life-saving operation during the darkest days of the conflict. Through an unexpected twist of fate, she and her daughter become central characters in a dangerous tale that intricately interweaves the lives of five families spanning four continents and redefines all of their existences.

TUESDAY

Dir. Daina O. Pusić

CroatiaA mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.

SWEET DREAMS

Dir. Ena Sendijarević

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Tumultuous events triggered by the death of a Dutch sugar plantation owner who ends up leaving his Indian Ocean island estate to his young illegitimate son - the child of his Indonesian housemaid.

WHO DO I BELONG TO

Dir. Meryam Joobeur

Tunisia; France; Canada

Aicha lives in the isolated north of Tunisia with her husband and youngest son. The family lives in anguish after the departure of the eldest sons Mehdi and Amine to the violent embrace of war. When Mehdi unexpectedly returns home with a mysterious pregnant wife, a darkness emerges, threatening to consume the entire village. Aicha is caught between her maternal love and her search for the truth.

OUT OF COMPETITION

DEAR JASSI

Dir. Tarsem Singh Dhandwar

India

In 1996 Punjab, India, Canadian-born Indian girl Jassi falls in love with Mithu, a rickshaw driver who is beneath her social status. Their attraction is pure and unconditional, but is it strong enough to fight the dictates imposed by Jassi’s family and Punjabi society?

I SAW THE TV GLOW

Dir. Jane Schoenbrun

United States

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

THE DEVIL’S BATH

Dir. Veronika Franz

Austria, Germany

18th century Austria. Villages surrounded by deep forests. A woman is sentenced to death after killing a baby. Agnes is marrying her loved one and candidly prepares herself for a spouse life. Soon after, her head and heart start to feel heavy. Day after day, she is increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts. Maybe not just thoughts.

MARE NOSTRUM

LOS ULTIMOS

Dir. Sebastian Peña Escobar

Paraguay

The vast Gran Chaco natural region in Paraguay is under serious threat from large-scale deforestation and wildfires. Filmmaker Sebastian Peña Escobar travels with the German entomologist Ulf Drechsel and the Paraguayan ornithologist Jota Escobar to this vulnerable, flammable area, which looks like an apocalyptic landscape with red dirt roads and dry thorny trees.

ONE NEEDS A TOWN - ZAVATTINI, LUZZARA AND THE PO RIVER

Dir. Francesco Conversano / Nene Grignaffini

Italy

A reading about the poetry of Zavattini, the father of Italian Neorealism, the town of Luzzara photographed by Paul Strand 70 years ago and the biggest Italian river, The Po River, without water, fragile and wounded due to the global warming.

SHAMBHALA

Dir. Min Bahadur Bham

Nepal; France; Norway; Hong Kong; Türkiye; Taiwan; United States; Qatar

In a Himalayan polyandrous village in Nepal, newly married and pregnant Pema tries to make the best of her new life. But soon, her first husband Tashi vanishes on the trade route to Lhasa. Accompanied by her monk de facto husband, Karma, she embarks on a journey into the unforgiving wilderness to find him, evolving into a quest of self-discovery and liberation.