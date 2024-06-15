The Big Picture Mediterrane Film Festival returns with a dynamic lineup and industry program, showcasing global cinematic excellence.

Renowned directors like Tim Miller and Yorgos Lanthimos bring cutting-edge visions to the festival's competitions.

Industry dialogues and masterclasses explore unity through film, highlighting storytelling trends and animation evolution.

Malta's Mediterrane Film Festival is back for its second edition, and it's bigger and better than ever. From June 22nd to June 30th, Valletta will be the epicenter of cinematic excellence as the festival unveils its full film selection and a robust industry program. The highlight of the festival will be the screening of The Count of Monte Cristo, among a stellar lineup of 15 Competition films, seven Out of Competition films, and seven environment-themed entries in the Mare Nostrum section. Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness will also be appearing at the festival, out of competition.

This year's Competition jury welcomes Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller, promising a keen eye for cutting-edge cinema. The Mare Nostrum jury includes illustrious figures such as Christophe LeParc, Eduardo Guillot, Elad Samorzik, Frédéric Boyer, and Kerem Ayan. The Future Visions selection will be judged by Bogomir Doringer, Alina Mikhaleva, and Allison Crank.

The Mediterrane Film Festival is not just about showcasing films; it's a hub for industry dialogue and innovation. This year's theme, "Unity through Film," will be explored through a series of panels and masterclasses featuring globally renowned experts. Topics will range from globalization in entertainment and film circulation to emerging storytelling trends and the evolving animation landscape.

Masterclasses will be conducted by:

Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Editor of Kinds of Kindness, Poor Things)

(Editor of Kinds of Kindness, Poor Things) Nathan Crowley (Production Designer for Wonka, Dunkirk)

(Production Designer for Wonka, Dunkirk) Margery Simkin (Casting Director for Avatar, Top Gun, Mamma Mia)

(Casting Director for Avatar, Top Gun, Mamma Mia) Simon Franglen (Composer for Avatar: The Way of Water, Ocean’s Eight)

Mike Leigh Hosts a Special Masterclass

Image Via Pathe Distribution

A special masterclass will be held by Palme d'Or and BAFTA-winning writer-director Mike Leigh (Vera Drake, Another Year, Happy-Go-Lucky), who will receive the festival’s Career Achievement Golden Bee Award. Leigh will be in conversation with Adrian Wootton, Chief Executive of Film London and the British Film Commission.

Teresa Cavina, Artistic Director of the Mediterrane Film Festival, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's program:

"The industry programme is a key tentpole of our festival offering – as we strive to foster an environment that encourages international dialogues, collaboration, and partnerships between the Mediterranean markets and beyond. I am very happy with the selection, a chorus of strong and harmonious voices that, through extraordinary films, gives shape to a complex and varied universe, a mirror of the reality that surrounds us, often difficult to decipher, sometimes painful, but also full of hope and capacity for renewal."

Johann Grech, Malta Film Commissioner, highlighted the significance of the festival:

"The Mediterrane Film Festival is a celebration of our cultural heritage and an opportunity for Malta to showcase its potential. We are thrilled to host such a diverse group of filmmakers and industry experts, and we believe this festival will further solidify Malta’s position as a hub for filmmakers."

Stay tuned to Collider for more. More information on the festival is available on its official website.