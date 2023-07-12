A24's newest feature Medusa Deluxe sees glam go wrong, in a hairstyling competition that takes a sinister turn. The film comes from the mind of writer and director Thomas Hardiman in a blend of dark comedy, murderous thrills and familial drama, set to release on VOD and in select theaters on August 11. As a new trailer for the project has now been released, Medusa Deluxe invites you behind the curtain of a contest where looks can kill.

The new film is the debut feature length project from Hardiman, who has directed short films over the last decade including Pitch Black Panacea (2020) and Radical Hardcore (2015), the latter of which won the BFI's Network Pick Series. The new project takes inspiration from the filmmaker's own experiences, with Hardiman citing memories of waiting for his mother at the hairdresser's as a child as a point of influence.

First debuting at last year's Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the film would go on to win the prize for Best Direction at Fantastic Fest in Austin. The win would come as no surprise, as, shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan, the entire film takes place seemingly in real time through a single unbroken shot. Ryan previously works on Marriage Story, C'mon C'mon, and Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite. The cinematographer reunited with Lanthimos on Poor Things, the twisted Frankstein-esque sci-fi which stars Emma Stone, set to release this September. The trailer release was accompanied with new images from the movie.

Close

RELATED: 20 Best A24 Films Everyone Should Watch, According to Reddit

Starring in Medusa Deluxe is Anita-Joy Uwajeh, known for her work on TV series Vampire Academy, as well as Clare Perkins who appeared in Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or winning Secrets & Lies. Joining them in the cast is Darrell D’Silva, Debris Stevenson, Harriet Webb, Heider Ali, Kae Alexander, Kayla Meikle, Lilit Lesser, Luke Pasqualino, and Nicholas Karimi.

A24 Continues Its Winning Streak

Medusa Deluxe is the latest offering from production company A24, following their recent Oscar triumph with Everything Everywhere All At Once, which swept the ceremony winning Michelle Yeoh the trophy for Best Actress, while also seeing wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay. A24 have also seen releases this year in Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives, and Showing Up. They are also set to release the Australian horror film Talk to Me from YouTube sensation RackaRacka later this month.

Medusa Deluxe will release in select theaters alongside VOD on August 11. Check out the trailer and full synopsis below: