The Big Picture Meek's Cutoff is a slow-burning, methodical human drama set in the harsh reality of the American West.

The film portrays a group of settlers led by a flawed guide, facing survival challenges and moral dilemmas.

Michelle Williams shines as a refreshing, empathetic protagonist, challenging traditional Western hero archetypes.

Westerns have attempted to build out the American mythos since the dawn of film. Over time, the genre has birthed revisionist movements of self-examination, where the films are used as a deconstruction of that very mythos. While many of the most iconic Westerns revolve around gunslingers and outlaws, one contemporary Western film takes a far more grounded approach. Meek's Cutoff, directed by Kelly Reichardt, is a 2011 Western drama that paints perhaps the most authentic picture of the grave, dire state of the American West in the 1800s.

Meek's Cutoff stars Michelle Williams as Emily, a woman traveling with a party of settlers led by Stephen Meek, portrayed by Bruce Greenwood, with a supporting cast rounded out by Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan, and Will Patton. The group begins to feel that Meek may not know the area well enough to guide the group, and tensions boil over as their food and water supplies dwindle, and the harsh reality of the west sets in. Meek's Cutoff is a methodical, slow-burning drama that reflects the grueling nature of the environment. As far as Westerns go, the tone and style of Meek's Cutoff distinguishes itself, and Reichardt's humanist, minimalist storytelling folds into the old West beautifully.

'Meek's Cutoff' Trades Gunslinging Action Out For Tense, Human Drama

Reichardt's films are known for their methodical, deliberate pacing. Meek's Cutoff can feel listless at times, but such is life, and her films aim to plant you in an immersive story that reflects real human experiences. The film is based on a true story, as Meek's traveling party did suffer many losses on an arduous journey through Oregon. Westerns tend to be a fairly heightened genre, with massive shootouts, duels, and chases on horseback populating some of the most beloved classics in the Western genre. Meek's Cutoff trades those big set-pieces out for a quiet, calculated human drama.

Traveling through the American West by wagon is hard enough as is, but losing your sense of direction in the wilderness can be a death sentence. The traveling party in Meek's Cutoff struggles to find their way through, to divide resources, and to manage their conflicts when tensions arise. Their trust is tested most directly when they come upon a lone member of the Cayuse tribe. This man, played by Rod Rondeaux, cannot speak English, but is taken into the party hesitantly in the hopes that he may be able to lead them to a source of water.

Meek does not trust the Native man and wants to kill him out of fear that he may have ulterior motives. The rest of the party grapples with what is best for their survival, and their morality is questioned when considering the weight of their options. Tensions rise as each member of the group loses faith in Meek's abilities as a guide. Their trip was meant to only last a couple of weeks, but it has stretched to over five. At its core, Meek's Cutoff is a survivalist story. Nobody is shooting their way out of a tight spot, because the ultimate conflict is with the West itself. The land is inhospitable, and so are the people who give themselves over to it. This makes the West a hard place to survive, not shootouts on horseback or duels at high noon, but the harsh environment and peoples' survival instincts turning them against each other.

Michelle Williams is a Different Kind of Western Protagonist in 'Meek's Cutoff'

Williams finds herself in a unique position starring as a Western protagonist who differs so much from the traditional, outlaw and/or hero gunslinger that men like John Wayne, Gary Cooper, and Clint Eastwood canonized. The cowboy hero is one of the most pervasive archetypes in American cinema, but Meek's Cutoff has no such character. Instead, Williams' Emily finds her strength through reason and empathy. When Meek prepares to kill the Native man who has joined their party out of fear and prejudice, Emily is the one who intervenes and turns the tide. Her role in the story feels like a response to a kind of film that rewards hyper-masculine figures using aggression and violence to earn respect and solve their problems. Emily de-escalates and seeks to build a mutual sense of trust among everyone in their party.

Emily is a refreshing type of protagonist in the Western genre, one that tends to go unrepresented in these kinds of films. Williams is one of Reichardt's most frequent collaborators, having starred in Wendy & Lucy, Certain Women, and most recently, the highly under-seen Showing Up alongside Hong Chau. Williams is an incredibly measured performer whose naturalist approach pairs perfectly with Reichardt's filmmaking style. The two have done great work together across many films, but Meek's Cutoff is unique due to it being a period piece, and more of a "Western" than her other films. Williams acts as the resilient, beating heart in a desperate, bleak situation. Emily's resolve keeps the group together when Meek almost makes a drastic decision to take another man's life.

Meek's Cutoff is not your dad's Western, but it is much closer to the reality of the American West than most movies are. The film features Williams doing some of her best work, embodying the full weight of a desperate, near-hopeless situation. Reichardt's grounded examination of the West, and the moral dilemmas the characters must face in Meek's Cutoff result in a movie that is more interested in human nature than in the usual action or adventure narratives offered in Western films. Despite a slow pace and little action, Meek's Cutoff manages to be terrifying in large part due to its restraint. The empty, endless wandering throughout the desert, and all the horrors that come with it, build tension and stakes without the usual genre fanfare. Reichardt has spent her filmmaking career offering insight into the real human stories of the American West, both contemporary and in the past. Meek's Cutoff unearths the harsh nature of the West, and pushes against the mythology that has valorized angry, violent men in this setting, leaving a thoughtful, cutting, and beautiful portrait of life on the frontier.

Meek's Cutoff is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

