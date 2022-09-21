Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).

With success like that, it seemed almost inevitable that the two would end up in a film together at some point, and now they'll be teaming up in a fantastical romantic comedy with Meet Cute (2022). Not to be confused with the 2017 SNL Digital Short of the same name that stars Davidson and Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Meet Cute follows Cuoco as Sheila, a New York native who stumbles upon a unique tanning bed that has the ability to send her back in time. Despite such a concept having seemingly limitless opportunities, Sheila instead takes a more personal time-bending journey to reconnect with her soul mate, Gary, played by Davidson. Sheila thinks that she has been given an incredible opportunity to not only rekindle the dying flame of love with Gary, but she also thinks that she can even improve him and craft him into the perfect companion, despite a warning from the tanning bed's owner, June (Deborah S. Craig), that changing characteristics of the past could lead to dire consequences for the future.

It's another entry into the surprisingly packed "time loop love story" genre, which is a collection of films that historically never get old (literally). What has gotten old is the way we as audiences watch feature films. Whereas we used to have to go to the theater for everything that was 90 minutes or longer, now in the world of streaming things have gotten both simpler and more complicated. It can occasionally be difficult to decipher whether a movie is playing exclusively in a theater if it's playing exclusively on streaming, or in some cases playing in both.

If you want to know how to watch Meet Cute, however, all you have to do is read below to find out.

Image via Peacock

When and Where is Meet Cute Premiering?

The time-traveling rom-com will be 100% exclusive to paid subscribers on Peacock, where it will be available to stream in its entirety as early as September 21st, 2022.

In case you currently only have the free tier of Peacock or are a new subscriber looking to jump onto the streamer, now is certainly the time to do it. Plans for Peacock Premium typically start at $4.99 USD per month adding up to roughly $60 USD for 12 months, but at the time of this writing and for a limited time only, new subscribers can sign up for as low as $1.99 USD per month at about $24 USD for the entire year.

There is also a Premium Plus option for the service with the added benefits of no ads and the ability to download select titles and watch them without an internet connection. This tier costs $9.99 USD per month at about $120 USD for the year.

Watch on Peacock

Is Meet Cute Playing in Theaters?

Image via Peacock

As of this point, no theatrical release of any kind is being planned for Meet Cute. The only way to watch the upcoming film is to have a premium or premium plus subscription to Peacock.

What is Meet Cute About?

The official synopsis for Meet Cute reads as follows:

When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.

Watch the Trailer for Meet Cute

The official trailer for Meet Cute mainly showcases Sheila going on a few dates with Gary trying to make it, so their future relationship will be absolutely perfect. Cuoco and Davidson are able to expertly show off some incredible chemistry between each other and the trailer also isn't afraid to take a dip into dark comedy. Examples of this include Sheila running over the past version of herself, so she wouldn't interfere with her master plan and a joke from Gary asking the obvious time travel question; Why not just go back in time and kill Hitler?

More Movies Like Meet Cute

Image via Peacock

Groundhog Day (1993) - Perhaps the undisputed king of time-loop rom-coms, Groundhog Day features a grumpy, selfish weatherman named Phil (Bill Murray) who is forced to report repeat the same day over and over again. First using the time loop for his own selfish reasons, Phil eventually learns to use this gift for a more noble purpose to help others, even finding true love in the process. Groundhog Day may have been the first pop culture sensation to really dive into this high concept, but it still remains a timeless classic that is often the subject of comparison whenever a similar concept makes its way onto film.

Palm Springs (2020) - The unique hook of Palm Springs is that instead of just one person being stuck in a time loop, there are two (though technically three if you count J.K. Simmons's character). Here Nyles (Andy Samberg), a man who has been stuck reliving the day of a wedding in Palm Springs for an indiscernible amount of time, accidentally drags Sarah (Cristin Milioti) into the loop with him when she follows him into a mysterious cave that creates the loop. It's another great feel-good romantic comedy that isn't afraid to get a bit experimental, with a scene involving dinosaurs that we're still struggling to understand.

Happy Death Day (2017) - Yet another time loop scenario, this time with a horror twist. Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) was living the mostly normal life of a college student until she is killed by a masked serial killer. After she's stabbed by the assailant, Tree wakes up at the start of the day, forcing her to find a way to survive and beat the loop while avoiding a mysterious psychopath who always seems to find her. While it does fit into the horror genre well, Happy Death Day is still pretty self-aware of its concept and has a lot of fun with it, mainly thanks to an absolutely delightful performance from Jessica Rothe.