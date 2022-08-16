Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are commanding the screen once again in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute. The time travel rom-com is set to premiere on the streamer this September. Ahead of the release, Peacock has shared first look images from the movie.

The new images place Cuoco and Davidson in the spotlight, bringing viewers through the duo's romantic journey. The images primarily show the two on what's presumably different dates, each one taking place sometime during the evening. Scenic backgrounds accompany them ranging from bigger landmarks to streets adorned by lights. While the photos give little away plot-wise, they offer a movie that will at least be aesthetically pleasing for viewers.

Meet Cute focuses on Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who find love at first sight upon meeting each other. However, their seemingly romantic meeting wasn't just the universe on their side – Sheila has a time machine, and has been using it to relive their meeting and falling in love over and over.

Alex Lehmann (Paddleton, Blue Jay) directed the screenplay written by Noga Pnueli (The Last Days of TJ Staggs), who makes her feature screenwriting debut with Meet Cute. Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, and Dan Reardon serve as producers along with Weed Road Pictures. Executive producers include Cuoco, Davidson, Pnueli, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri.

In a statement about the film, Lehmann said:

"If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make. I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming added:

"We are thrilled to add 'Meet Cute' to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall. It’s the perfect film to join Peacock’s catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."

Meet Cute premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, September 21. Check out the new images and Collider's interview with Cuoco below:

