In a rather fitting fashion, the Groundhog Day formula has been used time and time and time again, particularly in modern rom-coms. Whether it's the Happy Death Day movies, Palm Springs, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, or About Time, this time-honored tradition (as it were) has proven successful more often than not of late — though Hollywood has the benefit of simply trying it again, even (or especially) if it doesn't work out. Thus, it's once again time to return to the genre with Peacock's Meet Cute, a time-traveling sci-fi rom-com that allows Kaley Cuoco to perfect her meet-cute with Pete Davidson until she gets it right ... or, perhaps, perfectly wrong. And, as the trailer reveals, there's a reason why Hollywood producers love to try out this familiar format again and again and again.

As we see in this promo, Sheila (Cuoco) meets Gary (Davidson) at a bar one night, and they seem to hit it off instantly. In fact, it's as though they innately know each other, even though they've never seen one another before. Well, as it turns out, it might not simply be fate. As Sheila will later admit, they can share such seemingly-effortless chemistry because the woman is ultimately tipping fate in her own favor. She has the magical ability to go back in time via a magical tanning bed, which allows her to dictate how a night out will go with this available bachelor. "It started as an accident," Sheila confesses, "then I fell in love with you. And this time, I am gonna make it work." Naturally, though, Gary remains pretty skeptical.

Nevertheless, Gary and Sheila spend the evening(s) together, sparking a natural (and, well, unnatural) chemistry and building a budding relationship, yes, over time. Will it last? Of course, only time will tell.

Image via Peacock

Not unlike Palm Springs, this streaming romp will have the benefit of featuring characters who appear to be self-aware about the specifics and absurdities of time-traveling, allowing these reflective characters to poke fun at their inherently flawed logic and the inexplicable mechanizations of time-looping in general. For instance, what do you do with your present self when your future self is running around in the past? Well, as this trailer suggests, things will swiftly take a pretty violent turn. It isn't easy to build a charming rom-com off such knowing meta-ness, but hopefully the natural, graceful charm of Cuoco and Davidson will allow this comedy to flourish. Certainly, both actors know how to embody down-to-earth characters, even when they're caught in wacky circumstances, and Davidson's casual, present, everyman appeal, in particular, should work well here. Particularly if he can work well off Cuoco's playful rambunctiousness.

But there's only one way to find out for sure. Meet Cute is slated to hit Peacock on September 21st. So, if you like it, it won't be hard to revisit this rom-com over and over again. Check out the trailer below: