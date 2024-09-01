Fans of supernatural romance and Brad Pitt are in for a treat this September. Prime Video is welcoming the two-time Oscar winner's fantastical 1998 film Meet Joe Black, which also stars the legendary Sir Anthony Hopkins, to the platform at the beginning of the month. Pitt takes a devilish turn as the embodiment of death itself who offers a deal to Hopkins's aging media mogul that he can't refuse, bending the rules of the afterlife to give the grim reaper a chance to experience what it means to be human. Although far from a critical darling at a 46% Rotten Tomatoes score and a box office disappointment, it has since become a cult classic for the story it constructs around that initial premise.

Directed by Martin Brest with a screenplay penned by Bo Goldman, Kevin Wade, Ron Osborn, and Jeff Reno, Meet Joe Black was based on the 1934 pre-Code romantic drama Death Takes a Holliday which, itself, was an adaptation of Alberto Casella's 1924 Italian play La morte in vacanza. The general concept of Death living among mortals to learn about them and falling in love in the process remains the same, but the Pitt-led feature takes some different cues to stand out. It begins with Bill Parrish (Hopkins), a businessman and dedicated family man who has a lot to contemplate on his 65th birthday with his daughter's unsatisfying planned marriage and a merger pending between his company and a competitor. However, as he crosses that milestone, he's approached by Death in the form of a recently deceased young man who offers Bill a longer life in exchange for his guidance in the land of the living. Things only get more complicated when Death falls for his daughter, Susan (Claire Forlani), who had felt a connection to the dead man.

Hopkins has enjoyed a remarkable career with The Silence of the Lambs, The Father, and The Remains of the Day among his roles, but Meet Joe Black remains one of his most underrated performances. His emotional turn as Bill Parrish was hailed as a strength of the film, even earning him a Saturn Award nomination in the process. He, Pitt, and Forlani were also joined by Jake Weber, Marcia Gray Harden, Jeffrey Tambor, David S. Howard, Lois Kelly Miller, Marylouise Burke, and another Oscar nominee in June Squibb.

Pitt Has Another High-Profile Team-Up With an Oscar Winner Coming Soon

Image via Universal Pictures

Pitt's no stranger to working with fellow Academy Award recipients, and he'll have yet another big team-up coming very soon. On September 1, he'll join forces with George Clooney for Wolfs as the Jon Watts action comedy premieres at the Venice International Film Festival. They each play fixers hired for the same job who begrudgingly put their lone-wolf mentalities aside to complete their mission. After its worldwide debut, the film is set for a limited theatrical release starting on September 20 before hitting Apple TV+ on September 27. So confident is the streamer in the flick that a sequel has already been ordered with the two stars and Watts all due to reprise their duties.

In the meantime, viewers can get their fix of Pitt when Meet Joe Black hits Prime Video on September 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the biggest movies coming to streaming next month.

Get Prime Video