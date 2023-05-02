Roku's unscripted rom-com film Meet Me in Paris is officially franchising. Today, the streaming channel announced that the Meet Me franchise is coming back for more – this time with in a new location. Per Roku, the upcoming movie will bring its cast to Rome in the aptly titled Meet Me in Rome.

Like its predecessor, Meet Me in Rome will follow a group of women who travel to Rome searching for love. It clocks in at 90-minutes, with production scheduled to start later this year. While no release window has been announced, the movie will debut exclusively on the Roku Channel. Additionally, the creative team behind the first movie will return. Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldaña's Cinestar Pictures are co-producing, with Witherspoon and Saldaña on board as executive producers. Other executive producers include Cisley Saldaña, Mariel Saldaña, Angela Rae Berg, Sue Kinkead, and Sara Rea.

Meet Me in Paris initially debuted in February of this year, just in time for Valentine's Day. It marked a first-of-its kind reality movie in which the three leading ladies wrote their scripts in pursuit of a happy ending. Though few critical reviews came out about the movie, it was well-received by general audiences, garnering an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It starred Jasmine Fleet, Danielle Mateo, and Mimi Shou. It was narrated by Michelle Buteau.

Roku Continues to Bulk Up Its Content

The Meet Me news comes on the heels of Roku's latest major success with original film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which boasts a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Danielle Radcliffe, Quinta Brunson, and more. The film garnered both critical and general acclaim, snagging a variety of award nominations including a BAFTA. The channel also had a booming 2022, officially passing 70 million users. Moreover, Roku has added new content to its library, including being the new home for Westworld, preparing to debut The Great American Baking Show, and ordering an eight-part docuseries produced by John Cena entitled WWE: Recruits.

About Meet Me in Rome, Brian Tannenbaum, who leads originals for Roku, said:

"The team behind 'Meet Me in Paris; took a bold risk by tackling a genre-busting format, and that creative bet paid off. We are thrilled to partner once again to expand this into a reality rom-com franchise only on The Roku Channel.”

Meet Me in Paris is available to stream on Roku. Watch the trailer below: