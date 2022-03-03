To understand Meet Me in St. Louis just from its reputation in broader pop culture is to interpret the film as being as frothy as a chocolate milkshake with about as much substance to offer. Shouts of “Clang! Clang! Clang! Went the trolley!” have appeared in everything from American Dad! to Main Street, U.S.A. as a shorthand signifier for quintessentially soft and unintimidating musical cinema representing straightforward Americana. To be sure, Meet Me in St. Louis won’t make the hairs on your neck stand up like the most harrowing works from Tobe Hooper, but part of what makes this musical work so well is its bursts of downright darkness. Meet Me in St. Louis has more tonal variety than one might expect, with these instances of brutal reality making the gentle feel-good storytelling extra satisfying in the process.

Of course, you’d be forgiven for imagining this statement is utter nonsense once the film begins, as viewers are introduced to members of the Smith family like Esther (Judy Garland) as they sing a rendition of the titular tune “Meet Me in St. Louis.” As bright colors dominate the frame and glossy costumes cover each body in the frame, the characters begin to harmonize words like “hooche kooche” and “tootsie wootsie”. In establishing the idyllic harmony that the Smiths experience living in St. Louis, director Vincente Minnelli is embracing a status quo so sugary sweet viewers may instinctively check their teeth for any cavities.

It isn’t long, though, before moments of dark comedy begin to intrude on the syrupy reality Minnelli has arranged. Many of these tonal intrusions come from an intentionally unexpected space, that of Esther’s youngest sister, “Tootie” Smith (Margaret O’Brien). Her ability to randomly drop brutal or inexplicably mature comments that stand in stark contrast to the picture-perfect backdrops of Meet Me in St. Louis is established early on when Tootie tells a story about the milkman. Said yarn revolves around the milkman shooting an aggressive drunkard before excitedly commenting on how far the man’s blood spray everywhere in the aftermath of this encounter.

With that, the floodgates have opened. Violence exists in the world of Meet Me in St. Louis. It’s not all “hooche kooche” and “tootsie wootsie”.

Tootie’s darker world rears its head once again once the story moves into its “Fall” segment (the plot is split into four sections, one for each season). Here, Tootie joins the other neighborhood kids for rambunctious antics that include ringing on the doorbells of strangers and pulling pranks on them. These youngsters, free from parental supervision, aren’t afraid to talk a big game and whisper in hushed murmurs about the horrible things the most reclusive neighbors are capable of. Just as the vibrantly colorful world of this MGM musical does not quite line up with the real world, so too do the kids in Meet Me in St. Louis have a warped, albeit darker, interpretation of the real world.

Tootie’s interactions with these neighboring pipsqueaks are all based on her desire to be seen as their equal despite Tootie being so much younger than everyone else. Social anxiety is now making its way into the plot of Meet Me in St. Louis and through the most unexpected of characters! Once she manages to throw flour into the face of the legendarily crotchety man Mr. Braukoff, Tootie does find acceptance among her peers, though even this isn’t without oddly eerie visuals. Specifically, Tottie is then allowed to toss furniture into a bonfire that the kids have put together. The restrictive social standards of Meet Me in St. Louis that adult characters like Esther live and die by have proven so suffocating for these kids that the only way they can find release is by destroying items that encapsulate upscale high society. This isn’t normal Halloween tomfoolery, this is an act of rebellion.

The darker underlying meaning of Tootie’s social anxiety and that evocative bonfire is not probed further in Meet Me in St. Louis, but they do suggest the dark undercurrent informing these characters, especially youngster Tootie. Eventually, the proclivity towards violence as a response to extreme aggravation even spreads to Esther when she finds out her prospective love interest and next-door neighbor, John Truett (Tom Drake), is responsible for hurting Tootie. Without a moment’s hesitation, Esther races over to Truett’s doorstep and proceeds to take a cue from Bob Odenkirk in Nobody and wail on the guy as a warning to never hurt her sibling again.

Judy Garland going on a violent revenge-driven rampage or that Halloween night bonfire wouldn’t stand out as such distinctive expressions of turmoil if they didn’t inhabit a movie that was like walking talking postcard. Though a mainstream-friendly musical meant to put a spring in your step, the oppositional tonal flourishes in Meet Me in St. Louis make you appreciate the bursts of uninterrupted joy in the film. Like a pretzel drenched in hardened chocolate, the moments of salty personality in Meet Me in St. Louis makes the sweeter moments go down easy.

This becomes especially apparent in the third act, when the family’s patriarch, Alonzo Smith (Leon Ames), informs everyone that the Smith family is moving to New York City. Understandably, everybody in the family, who are all so deeply rooted in St. Louis, doesn’t take kindly to this idea. Scratch that, they hate it, especially Tootie. Initially just downtrodden, Tootie eventually unleashes her inner rage by racing outside and smashing to bits a collection of intricately designed snow people, each meant to stand in for someone in the Smith family, that she and Esther built earlier in the day.

While screaming about her intense desire to stay where she already is, Tootie destroys metaphorical representations of her own family, an evocative demonstration of how intense the character’s rage is. In a movie where people can’t get on a trolley without bursting into song, this display of adolescent aggression in Meet Me in St. Louis feels like something more out of Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are than The Band Wagon. There’s an unflinching and raw quality to this display of pronounced emotions, an appropriately dissonant element in a movie that often prides itself on how much it detaches itself from reality.

Of course, it isn’t long before Alonzo comes to his senses and backtracks on his initial employment plans. Meet Me in St. Louis winds down with the reveal that the Smith family is staying put in the titular location, there won’t be any permanent shifts to New York. This is followed by a closing sequence of the Smith clan visiting the 1904 World’s Fair, a scene that often feels like it’s one voice-over narrator intoning how cheap it is to book a local hotel away from becoming a tourism ad for St. Louis.

Still, this depiction of familial bonding and genuine affection for everything St. Louis has to offer wouldn’t work as well if the audience didn’t understand how deeply connected characters like Tootie are to this city. Plus, coming off recurring bouts of darkness, watching Esther and the rest of the characters just being happy with the people they love feels like an earned moment of catharsis rather than the umpteenth consecutive instance of musical sweetness. Though not devoid of the bubbly tone it’s largely associated with, the bursts of darkness in Meet Me in St. Louis don’t just make for memorable standalone moments. They also remind audiences of the messy and difficult moments of life that make one grateful to have loved ones to clutch close to your heart. By embracing this varied tone, Meet Me in St. Louis finds something discernible human in extremely stylized musical circumstances.

