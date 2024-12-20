When it's Christmastime, you have to do what you can to celebrate it for joyful familial reasons and not shallow capitalistic reasons. Get together all the family members that you're on good terms with, get the firewood crackling, and pull out your favorite holiday films. That's going to become a bit easier this holiday, as Max has just added one of the great Christmas movies of all time, Meet Me In St. Louis, to its library. It's quite impressive of it to have such a status, since only roughly one-third of the film takes place during Christmas, but the film builds up to that one-third so scrumptiously that it still feels like essential festive fuel.

What Is 'Meet Me In St. Louis' About?

Image via MGM

Meet Me In St. Louis follows the Smith family throughout a year of their life in 1903, as St. Louis continues to grow in its industry and the family grows in its emotional needs. Esther (Judy Garland), the second-oldest daughter, pines for boy-next-door John (Tom Drake), but has no idea how to approach him. Oldest daughter Rose (Lucille Bremer) wants badly to be engaged to Warren (Robert Sully), but he's halfway across the country. Alonzo (Leon Ames), the father, is contemplating moving the family to New York City for his job, much to the chagrin of his entire family. The film embraces an episodic structure built around the four seasons of a calendar year, largely forgoing an overarching plot for a collection of vignettes that trace the attempts at love and connection between the family. It's easiest to approach this film as a nostalgic ode to the power of a strong family bond, and a glossily well-defined vehicle for Judy Garland's talents.

'Meet Me in St. Louis' Is a Perfect Movie for Judy Garland

Made during the peak of Garland's career with MGM post-Wizard of Oz, the film gives her a role tailor-made for her established persona as Esther, serving as an important bridge in the trajectory of her career. The last role where she'd be stuck playing a juvenile girl, Garland saves Esther from being a collection of lovesick clichés by blessing her with that fathomless reservoir of pain that shone through her eyes and trembling voice. This might be the stuff of "I barely know this guy" puppy dog love and quickly arranged marriages, but it clearly means so much to her, and Garland feels mature beyond her years in understanding the cost of love not working out.

Despite the film being unashamedly saccharine in its indulgent fantasy of a nuclear family with little strife, it allows Garland to inject the only real sense of conflict in the film: processing the pains of accepting greater emotional burdens in real time. Her handling of the sentimental undertones speaks to why her musical numbers are so impactful, and, in turn, why it's Vincente Minnelli's direction that sells the movie's joviality.

Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli Were a Match Made in Movie Heaven

Close

Minnelli was a master at arranging his mise en scène in painterly layouts that maximized the efficiency of a scene's visual construction, and Meet Me in St. Louis is one of his best exhibitions. The way he matches his color scheme and lighting to each of the four seasons is spectacular, and his camera placement perfectly captures everyone in just the right spots. He turns simple medium shots into master shots that show the whole family in relation to each other in their home, showing off the attention to detail that he put into the interior design. This helps emphasize the theme of family togetherness and the camaraderie of neighborly folk in these allegedly simpler times. By the time Christmas comes, and the family comes together, thanks (indirectly) to Esther singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Minnelli has pulled us so close into the family's inner circle and dynamics that we get swept up in the Christmas cheer and forgive how little has actually happened in terms of plot development.