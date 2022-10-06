Generations throughout the years have always argued about who has the best music. From the 1960s invasion of Brit-pop with The Beatles to the rock takeover of the ‘70s with bands like Led Zeppelin and the Eagles, every decade has their own sound and memory of what “music” should be. A new documentary titled, Meet Me In The Bathroom will take audiences on a journey back to New York City in the early 2000s. The world will soon be changed forever by the attacks on September 11, 2001, and hasn’t yet seen the social media boom that lies just a few years ahead. Told through the eyes of several of that time’s biggest bands; The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Interpol, the feature will take viewers into the very soul of New York City’s music scene.

Shaggy, moppy, early-scene haircuts dot the trailer as audiences hear the performer’s own takes on the time through interviews and archival footage. Set to the absolute banger that is the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Y Control”, the teaser surrounds viewers with all the sights and sounds that made New York the hot bed for up-and-coming talent during the time. Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs can be heard talking about her heartbreaking experiences of being the female front person of a band during this time, something that sadly still rings true today. Through all the fame, struggle, and risk taking, the bands share the love they have for their early years in the spotlight.

Meet Me In The Bathroom pulls some of its material from Lizzy Goodman’s best-selling book of the same name. The Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace helmed feature has already hit a high note with critics, with Collider’s own Ross Bonaime calling the feature “impressive” and commenting on how the project stayed true to the time period.

Image via Utopia

RELATED: 'The Oregon Trail': The Iconic Video Game is Being Made Into Movie Musical [Exclusive]

With the recent uptick in projects centered around the same time period like those that have focused on the disaster that was Woodstock ‘99, and scripted dramatized pieces like Apple TV+’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Meet Me In The Bathroom is no doubt tuned up for success. With the behind-the-scenes footage, much featuring direct one-on-one looks at the stars themselves, put up against the ever-changing world of New York City, music fans would be remiss to miss out on this one.

As of right now, Meet Me In The Bathroom has not announced a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can see the trailer below.