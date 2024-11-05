The jolly spirit is already in the air as the roll-out of Christmas movies begins in early November. Among the array of holiday titles releasing soon is Meet Me Next Christmas, a rom-com featuring actress/singer Christina Milian. The film, described as "a treasure hunt for love", follows Layla, a hopeless romantic eagerly awaiting to reunite with the man of her dreams. She agrees to meet him at the soughtafter Pentatonix holiday concert in New York City, but to her dismay, she finds out that the show is already sold out. In an attempt to keep her promise, she heads to the Big Apple and goes on a hectic journey to get a hold of a ticket. As concert fans well know, getting into a sold-out show isn't an easy task, and Layla will have to rely on an extra set of hands to make her wish come true. If you are already looking forward to watching this Christmas movie next to an ornament-filled tree, here is a breakdown of everything that we know about Milian's cheery rom-com.

The holiday title will come out on November 6, a few weeks before Christmas Day. The timing seems ideal, considering that the end-of-the-year festivities are right around the corner. The film will set the tone for several holiday-themed releases ahead, both on streaming and on the big screen. 47 + Christmas projects are coming out this year, including Tamera Mowry-Housley's Scouting for Christmas and Lindsay Lohan's Our Little Secret.

5 Where Is 'Meet Me Next Christmas' Streaming?

Meet Me Next Christmas won't have a theatrical run like The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which will also come out on November 8. Milian's film will instead land directly on streaming via Netflix, becoming the first, brand-new Christmas title arriving on the platform this year. Aside from this and Lohan's film, Chad Michael Murray and Lacey Chabert are also leading other Netflix originals set in the holiday season. Murray stars in The Merry Gentlemen, while Chabert plays the main character in Hot Frosty, which are two movies that will begin streaming this month. In addition, several Hallmark productions debuted on Netflix on November 1st, making the streaming service a hot spot for your next jolly watch.

4 Watch the Trailer for 'Meet Me Next Christmas'

In the trailer released on October 22, 2024, Layla is seen walking with her luggage in hand to the airport, only to realize that all flights to New York City have been canceled. Upset and killing time in the airport lounge area, she meets James and they instantly click. The two even make a pact to reunite the following year at the Pentatonix concert. Determined to keep her promise, Layla doesn't get discouraged when she finds out that the concert is already sold out. Instead of giving up, she travels to New York and requests the help of a concierge named Teddy, who knows a few people who could assist her in securing a ticket to the most anticipated holiday show in town. As she goes after her dream guy, the protagonist begins to question whether James is indeed her soulmate. Filled with love and music, including original tunes from Pentatonix, Meet Me Next Christmas promises to be an enjoyable kick-start to the "most wonderful time of the year".

3 Who Stars in 'Meet Me Next Christmas'?

As previously mentioned, Christina Milian leads this rom-com, playing Layla. Prior to getting attached to this project, the actress and musician starred in other Netflix romances, including Falling Inn Love and Resort to Love. Her latest credit will combine two of her greatest passions, which are film and music, primarily provided by Pentatonix (who also make an onscreen appearance in the Netflix movie).

Layla's love interests, James and Teddy, are played by Kofi Siriboe and Devale Ellis respectively. Teddy spends the majority of Meet Me Next Christmas running around New York City with Layla to help her get a hold of the concert ticket that could lead her to reunite with the man of her dreams, James. Yet, throughout this hectic journey, the concierge begins to develop feelings for the main character, posing somewhat of a threat to her initial plan.

In an interview with People, Ellis shared a little bit about what audiences can expect from the Netflix original:

"I’m most excited for fans to experience an unexpected adventure filled with every emotion, and scored by the perfect Christmas soundtrack. Holiday films typically stick with people for generations and often become year-round classics. I’m excited for fans to experience their next classic for the first time."

In addition to the main cast, other actors who are part of the ensemble include Kalen Allen (With Love) as Jordy, Nikki Duval (Workin' Moms) as Becca, and Wesley French (Wynonna Earp: Vengence) as Javier.

2 What Is 'Meet Me Next Christmas' About?

Here is the official logline for the Christmas rom-com, provided by Netflix:

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

According to Milian in an interview with Netflix's TUDUM, the film is "a treasure hunt for love", with her character trying to find a concert pass to the show where she hopes to reunite with her ultimate crush, James. As Layla dashes the Big Apple with Teddy by her side, he becomes her ultimate companion on this crazy ride, even leading the protagonist to wonder whether the love of her life might not be the man she promised to meet at the Pentatonix holiday performance.

1 Who Is Behind 'Meet Me Next Christmas'?

Not only does Milian star in this Christmas movie, but she was also actively involved behind the scenes as an executive producer. She worked closely with Rusty Cundieff, the director responsible for the holiday film. Cundieff is no stranger to helming Christmas titles, having directed A New Diva's Christmas Carol and Christmas in Harmony. Molly Haldeman (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place) and Camila Rubis (Malibu Rescue) collaborated on the film's script. Other producers on board aside from Milian include Mark Roberts (Steppin' Into the Holiday), Simon Lythgoe (American Idol), and Matt Code (Young Werther).

As previously mentioned, Pentatonix will not only star in the film, but they are also heavily involved in the soundtrack. According to Milian, even in the moments that they talk in Meet Me Next Christmas, they will be singing. Here is what the actress shared about the Grammy-winning group's role in the holiday title:

“Everybody loves to hear them for real during Christmastime. Making a whole movie built around their amazing talent and putting love and Christmas all around it is a great cherry on top.”