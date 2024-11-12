It looks like Netflix subscribers are already in the mood for the holidays. Just like Mariah Carey does every year, the streamer has already started to put up Christmas decorations in November and kicked off its high-profile holiday movie slate with Meet Me Next Christmas. The new movie starring Christina Milian (Dexter: Original Sin), Devale Ellis (61st Street), and Pentatonix debuted at #1 with a whopping 18.1 million views, and it is just the first one of many more to come — the streamer is planning to release a new holiday movie every Wednesday this month, including the new Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) rom-com Our Little Secret.

The runner-up for the most-watched movie of the week was Time Cut, which finally managed to fly past last week's top contender, Don't Move, but once again didn't manage to rise to the top. This week, the teen horror movie accumulated 14.9 million views, while the Sam Raimi-produced thriller logged in 9.1 million views from subscribers and landed at #3. Rounding up the top 5 was the documentary Martha at #4 with 6.2 million views, and the animated movie Sing at #5 (4.2M).

In the TV realm, Tyler Perry's first series for Netflix took a steep drop and went from #1 to #5 this week with 4.3 million views. The new series was overtaken by a new surge of Outer Banks viewership due to Part 2 of Season 4 debuting on the streamer. The show accumulated 8.6 million views, and #2 most-watched Arcane has the chance of taking the top spot, since this week the returning animated show had only three days to accumulate its 6.3 million views (the show premiered on a Saturday). Rounding up the top 5 was The Diplomat at #3 (5.9M) and the limited series Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson at #4 with 4.4 M.

A Swedish Thriller Scares Its Way to the Top

Close

In the non-English movies section, six out of the top 10 most-watched movies were new titles, suggesting that viewers are eager for new and different experiences. However, the top 2 spots were taken by movies that have been performing well over the last couple of weeks: Swedish drama Let Go rose two positions to #1 with a whopping 15.9 million views and French adventure-comedy Family Pack dropped to #2 with 4 million views. The new titles that made the top 10 include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Pedro Páramo and the South African rom-com Umjolo: The Gone Girl.

Last but not least, the non-English TV realm featured the German dark comedy series Murder Mindfully, which premiered a couple of weeks ago, but only now rose to #1 with 4.7 million views. French sports drama The Cage debuted at #2 with 3.2 million views, while the anime series Dan Da Dan (#3 with 3.2M), Demon Slayer (#8 with 2M) and Dragon Ball Daima (#10 with 1.3M) continue their winning streak.

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles of the week on the Tudum website.

Meet Me Next Christmas Release Date November 6, 2024 Director Rusty Cundieff Cast christina milian , Devale Ellis , Kofi Siriboe , Kalen Allen , Mitch Grassi , Scott Hoying , Kirstin Maldonado , Kevin Olusola , Matthew Sallee , Priyanka Runtime 105 Minutes Writers Molly Haldeman , Camilla Rubis

watch on netflix