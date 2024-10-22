Although we still have time before the spooky season ends, Christmas is creeping just around the corner. That means holiday-themed movies and shows will soon be hitting broadcast television and streaming services to help viewers get in a festive mood. In preparation for the occasion, Netflix has shared the official trailer for Meet Me Next Christmas, a heartwarming new romantic feature from Tales From the Hood director Rusty Cundieff starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, and Kofi Siriboe. The footage teases a holiday dilemma for Milian as she desperately seeks the man of her dreams in New York City and instead finds another potential flame along the way.

Penned by The Neighborhood and Raven's Home episode writers Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman, Meet Me Next Christmas stars Milian as Layla, who is chasing the fairy tale romance of her dreams following a chance encounter during the previous Christmas. The trailer shows her chance encounter with James (Siriboe) after her holiday flight was canceled. In a moment that seemed like fate, they hit it off during their brief time waiting together and made a promise to meet next year at the Pentatonix concert. To Layla's horror, however, she finds that tickets for the event sold out before she even had a chance, jeopardizing her reunion with her beau. With little time left until the concert begins, she turns to a personal concierge service where she meets the dedicated Teddy (Ellis), who accompanies her around town to find a ticket before it's too late.

There's a sense of adventure almost akin to a road trip movie in Meet Me Next Christmas as Layla and Teddy encounter plenty of colorful characters in their journey throughout the city. Milian described the film to Tudum as a "treasure hunt for love" that's full of surprises, a few laughs, and plenty of sparks flying. "You just never know who they’re going to run into or what’s going to happen next," she added. Both she and Teddy aren't the types to give up easily, even when being ripped off and pepper-sprayed, yet the latter's warmth and loyalty make Layla start to question who her dream guy really is. It doesn't hurt that Teddy's an incredible cook and quite a dancer too.

'Meet Me Next Christmas' Brings Together a Dream Holiday Team

The team behind Netflix's new Christmas romance has plenty of experience in bringing this type of film to life. Milian is best known for her turns in Be Cool, Pulse, and Step Up: High Water, with an upcoming role in Dexter: Original Sin, but she's also taken the lead in previous Netflix romantic features like Falling Inn Love and Resort to Love. Though Cundieff is best known for horror with the Tales From the Hood anthology films, he also has A New Diva's Christmas Carol and Christmas in Harmony to his name as well. Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, and Wesley French round out the cast.

Meet Me Next Christmas arrives on Netflix on November 6. Check out the trailer in the player above.

Watch on Netflix