The Big Picture The upcoming season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will feature five new couples at a turning point in their relationships.

The couples will have eight weeks to decide whether to marry or move on, while separate and mingle with other pairings.

The show will explore various issues such as communication differences, jealousy, career priorities, and differing views on marriage.

As Netflix gears up for another season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which will premiere on the streaming platform on August 23, five brand-new couples will grace our television screens for another couple-swapping rollercoaster season about love, uncertainty, chaos, ultimatums, and heartbreaking goodbyes.

Following this year's release of the reality show's queer-centered spin-off titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the upcoming season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will yet again see five relationships on the verge of union or separation. Following the similar premise of the first season—in which one is ready to settle down while the other is not yet ready for commitment—the upcoming season will feature a new set of couples who are at a turning point in their relationships. One of them must make the ultimate decision: either choose to marry their partner or walk away.

Netflix on Instagram shared a sneak peek of the five couples who "are ready to make a life-changing decision." Throughout eight weeks, the couples will separate and mingle with a person from the other pairings until it's time to decide to either marry or move on.

Check out the five couples joining Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On:

Kat and Alex

Kat and Alex's love story began with one swipe. A relationship described as a "dating app success story," Kat and Alex's love for outdoor activities has made them a perfect couple. However, their ways of communicating with each other differ. Kat, described as a "conflict avoidant," prefers to leave it to her partner instead of making her own choices. Alex, on the other hand, "wants to be challenged by a partner who feels like his equal and isn’t afraid to speak their mind." But while Kat usually defers to Alex, she had decided to take their relationship to another level and give Alex the ultimatum.

Lisa and Brian

Although Lisa and Brian's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs, they worked through their differences and kept their relationship going. But while everything seems to be working fine, Lisa's "jealousy issues" and their explosive arguments have kept Brian hesitant to pop the million-dollar question. Meanwhile, Lisa is "ready to move on" if Brian is "not ready to propose," leaving Brian with no choice but to make the ultimate decision.

Ryann and James

Ryann and James are high school sweethearts. They started dating at the age of 16, and the two practically grew up (and navigated life) together. But when James spent his education in another state, issues eventually emerged. But after over six years together, Ryann doesn't want to waste another precious time of her life if marrying isn't in James' plans. James, however, wants to marry his partner only if he can secure a stable job.

Riah and Trey

Now together for two years, Riah felt like something had changed, especially on their date nights. Meanwhile, Trey believes social media negatively influenced Riah's high expectations. Though Trey wants a marriage life similar to his parents, Riah never saw happily married couples growing up. Eager to settle down, Trey issues an ultimatum to a woman who's unsure about the whole concept of marriage.

Roxanne and Antonio

After being on and off for the last four years, things have to change. Roxanne, a career-minded woman, puts her business at the top of her priorities—and marriage, unfortunately, isn't one of them. Before settling down with someone, she prefers a partner who can meet her expectations and, by all means, match her income. Meanwhile, Antonio believes the pressure she's been putting on him must be applied to Roxanne as well.

The upcoming season will be hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Take a look at the trailer below.