Exclusive: Meet the Chimps from Disney+’s ‘Meet the Chimps’ In This Adorable Clip

Meet the Chimps is the latest National Geographic series to premiere on Disney+, after surprise breakouts like Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and The Right Stuff (which just started and is fabulous). And what’s more is that we’ve got an exclusive clip from the series.

The show, which follows “an extraordinary group of chimps who have been given a second chance at life at Chimp Haven, a unique wildlife sanctuary in Louisiana” and is narrated by national treasure Jane Lynch (whose Disney credentials include a starring role in Wreck-It Ralph), will premiere in full this Friday. That’s right – you can get all six episodes of the documentary series set at “a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees” – tomorrow. It’s just the kind of conservation-minded nature documentary we’ve come to expect from National Geographic and Disney, and we can’t wait to have a much healthier reason to cry our eyes out.

In the below clip, we get to see the caretakers introduce a new chimp, Midge, to the group. That thing where she walks in a more upright fashion to seem more intimidating, is adorable and totally identifiable. We all want to make a good impression, after all. Watch the clip below and see all of Meet the Chimps this Friday.