Get ready, Mother Fockers. Robert De Niro is coming back to comedy, because Universal Pictures is developing a new installment in the Meet the Parents franchise. De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner are in early talks to reprise their iconic roles as Jack Byrnes, Gaylord "Greg" Focker, Pamela Martha Focker and Dina Byrnes respectively, according to Deadline. While plot details are currently being kept as secret as a CIA mission planned in the study of a lovely suburban home, the team behind the beloved comedy series is reuniting to open a new chapter into the Focker family saga. John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three previous films (Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers), is returning to pen the script.

So, who else is joining the Circle of Trust? Well, no word yet on whether Dustin Hoffman or Barbra Streisand will reprise their roles as the two Elder Fockers, and Owen Wilson may yet return as Kevin - Pam's former boyfriend, who is so perfect it makes you want to punch him continually in his stupid face. As for the main villain of the series, Jinx the cat, well, it seems likely that time will have caught up with the furry feline menace.

The original Meet the Parents debuted in 2000 and grossed over $330 million worldwide, making it one of the year’s biggest hits. Its sequels, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010), brought the franchise’s total box office haul to over $1.13 billion. While critical reactions to the sequels were mixed, the series has remained extremely popular for its combination of sharp jokes, slapstick and "want to climb inside yourself and die" levels of cringe as Greg tries to impress his new family.

What Has the 'Meet the Parents' Cast Been Up To?

Close

De Niro, coming off critically acclaimed roles in Killers of the Flower Moon and Ezra, has a packed slate. He’ll next appear in Barry Levinson’s Alto Knights and Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day - his first leading role in a television series which he also executive produces. Stiller has been equally prolific, starring in Hulu’s holiday comedy Nutcrackers and appearing as Lucifer in Dear Santa. Next year, he’ll headline the pickleball comedy The Dink and Belly of the Beast alongside Colin Farrell, while also continuing his directorial duties on Apple TV+’s hit series Severance.

Meanwhile, Polo has kept busy with projects like Good Trouble and upcoming roles in Relative Control and supernatural thriller The Evilry. Danner’s recent work includes films like Happiness for Beginners and television appearances in American Gods and Will & Grace.

The first three Meet the Parents films are available to rent or buy on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and remember, we're watching you.

Rent/Buy on Amazon