Meet the Parents is a rarity in film: not only did it stay on top of the box office during the majority of its theatrical run, but it's also managed to work its way into pop culture (If you've ever heard your friends say, "I have nipples, Greg. Could you milk me?", then you have this film to thank.) Part of Meet the Parents' success can be chalked up to the comedic chemistry between Ben Stiller's Greg Focker and Robert De Niro's Jack Byrnes, as Greg tries (and repeatedly fails) to win Jack's approval. (In fact, a new sequel to Meet the Parents was just announced with Stiller, De Niro, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner all returning.) Most of it lies in how the film takes a hilarious, yet surprisingly insightful look into how family dynamics change when people get married. But Meet the Parents definitely owes its success to the fact that it's a remake of a 1992 film of the same name. Yes, Meet the Parents is a remake — and its inspiration is surprisingly dark.

The Original 'Meet the Parents' Was Far Different – and Darker – Than Its 2000 Version

Like Jay Roach's take on the material, the 1992 version of Meet the Parents features a guy named Greg (Greg Glienna) traveling to Indiana to meet his fiancé Pam's (Jacqueline Cahill) parents. But Glienna — who also co-wrote and directed the film — takes his version of Meet the Parents in a very dark direction. Not only does he mistakenly rent a film that features a chainsaw-wielding serial killer, but he also stumbles into the room of his sister-in-law Fay (Mary Ruth Clarke). The real kicker comes towards the end of the film, where Greg finds himself unsuccessfully trying to convince his fiancé to leave; after Fay ends up hanging herself, Pam's father, Irv (Dick Galloway), discovers a note with her that says "Greg kills me," then rushes downstairs and fires a gun at Greg! If that wasn't shocking enough, it turns out that the entire story was being told to a young couple by a gas station attendant, who reveals that Irv ended up killing Pam and his wife Kay (Carol Whelan), then suffering a fatal heart attack.

Such a wild ending would have at least given the original Meet the Parents a spot in the halls of black comedy. While it did receive glowing reviews, it wasn't so lucky at the box office, as it had a budget of roughly $35,000 dollars. But it did wind up catching the attention of Steven Soderbergh, who sought to remake the film in 1995. Soderbergh would eventually depart the remake to helm Out of Sight, with Universal Pictures snapping up the rights.

Ben Stiller's 'Meet the Parents' Expanded Upon the Original Movie's Material