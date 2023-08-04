The Big Picture Meg 2: The Trench is a co-production between the U.S. and China, showcasing a diverse cast and aiming to appeal to both Eastern and Western audiences.

Making The Meg was a bit of a marvel. The throwback actioner starring Jason Statham as a rescue diver called in to help after a Megalodon shark attacks a research team was a co-production between the U.S. and China, featuring a mix of stars from both countries among its cast in the process. Such a production includes a lot of input from all sides to satisfy their respective audiences, especially considering the negative reputation of co-productions between the countries at the time. With Meg 2: The Trench, director Ben Wheatley faced the same predicament when taking over for Jon Turteltaub. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, he explained how he was able to balance his ideas with the expectations of both the Chinese and American producers aboard the project.

Meg 2 looks to be an even more bombastic follow-up to the original film with Statham back in the lead role and joined by Chinese action superstar Wu Jing in place of Li Bingbing. The pair lead a new expedition down into the deepest depths of the ocean where more horrific creatures and Megs await them. Add in a malevolent deep-sea mining operation and their work becomes a battle for survival against everything that could do them in under the sea. The formula of battling massive pre-historic sharks in over-the-top ridiculous fashion with plenty of charm spoke to audiences in both the East and the West in the first outing, garnering over $530 million at the box office.

When asked whether he felt the pressure of meeting the needs of producers in the U.S. and China, Wheatley explained it was less of a tug of war and more about making something internationally appealing without focusing on the contrast of East and West. Like Turteltaub before him, he also wanted to ensure Chinese characters were reflected with cultural accuracy, an issue that plagued past co-productions:

"I didn't ever see it as groups of people wanting their stuff. There's no hierarchy in that, in a way. It's more like you're trying to make a film that will play internationally, and China is a massive part of that international audience. We were making a film that wasn't like, 'Oh, look at the differences between East and West, and the funny confusions between people.' It's not that. It's just like an international crew of people, of characters, working together towards a goal of basically surviving or whatever. And we had Chinese writers who were kind of helping with making sure that Wu Jing's character would fit within culturally, so there was no clumsiness from our side, and it would all make sense to the Chinese audience. We just paid really clear attention to those little bits of detail that would help the Chinese audience. But equally, we didn't want that to overbear the western side of it, so it was a very subtle balance between the two as much as we could."

Meg 2: The Trench Could Kick Off a Massive Franchise

Should Meg 2 continue the international success of its predecessor, a Meg 3 could be in the cards with Wheatley back at the helm. The director personally hopes he gets to revisit the trench again and explore the many mysteries that still lie within the briny deep. Thanks to its diverse cast, he also felt that the Meg franchise sends a critical message of international cooperation to audiences at a tumultuous time for the world.

In addition to Statham and Jing, Meg 2 also features returning cast members Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Cliff Curtis alongside newcomers Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Sienna Guillory, and Skyler Samuels. The story was based on Steve Alten's science-fiction novel The Trench: Meg 2 with Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris penning the screenplay.

Meg 2: The Trench premieres on August 4.