Bigger and better is the name of the game for Meg 2: The Trench. After the original prehistoric shark film raked in the big bucks with a fun, action-filled throwback adventure, the sequel looks to top it with a larger budget, more creatures, and even more laughs. One place where new director Ben Wheatley will have reinforcements is in terms of cinematography with Haris Zambarloukos coming aboard as Director of Photography. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Wheatley delved into why he was so eager to have Zambarloukos as part of his team as they go Meg hunting once again.

Zambarloukos has built up a seriously impressive resume over the past few years as a cinematographer. A frequent partner of Kenneth Branagh, his fingerprints can be seen all over Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, Cinderella, and the Oscar-winning Belfast for which he received plenty of awards consideration. Following Meg 2, his work will again hit the big screen with A Haunting in Venice and the starry and highly-anticipated Beetlejuice 2. "Yeah, but he's also the cinematographer of Thor, so there’s that," Wheatley added.

For the director, it was almost destiny that he and Zambarloukos ended up working together on Meg 2. He recalled how he'd heard of the cinematographer's phenomenal work for years before the two would ever directly cross paths:

"With Haris, there was some matchmaking going on by the grader that we both work with. For ages, I've heard about Haris. There's conversations about Haris all the time with Rob Pizzey, who’s the grader. I’d be grading a highrise and he goes, 'Oh, Haris was in earlier, blah, blah, blah. Haris, Haris, Haris.' So I’d had, like, 10 years of Haris, being told about Haris and what a great DOP he was, and how nice he was. So, it was kind of inevitable we'd end up working together, and it was great. He's very creative and very flexible."

Zambarloukos Was a Match Made in Heaven for Meg 2

Their fated first collaboration was the perfect match for Zambarloukos. Meg 2 will see action icons Jason Statham and Wu Jing lead a research team into the depths of the ocean where they'll encounter not only numerous Megs but a malevolent mining operation that will jeopardize their expedition and turn it into a fight for survival. Aquatic life is something Zambarloukos is already familiar with and Wheatley says the cinematographer was able to employ some of the cameras and techniques from the BBC documentary series Blue Planet in order to capture scenes in the water in all of their majesty:

"Also, he's big into surfing and all the aquatic stuff. The most advanced kind of underwater cameras, as far as we understood, are basically at the studios for Blue Planet, for the BBC show, when they shoot. So that's just up the road, you know, so we went up the road, and Haris got all these massive domed cameras and all that. So you see in the film where you see above and below the line of shooting, but it doesn't have that thing where their bodies distort massively underneath the water, it's all the same thing, and that is something from Blue Planet. They developed the camera that would do that. That was one of the kind of innovations we had on the show."

Meg 2 also stars Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis. The film arrives in theaters on August 4.